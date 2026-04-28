Family Owned Italian Restaurant Experiance in Las Vegas

Amedeo Pizza, a well-established Italian restaurant in Las Vegas, continues to serve authentic Italian cuisine rooted in traditional recipes and fresh ingredients, offering a genuine dining experience inspired by Italy's culinary heritage. Since 2000, Amedeo Pizza has been dedicated to preserving the essence of Italian cooking, inspired by the rich traditions of Naples. The restaurant focuses on handcrafted dishes that emphasize simplicity, quality, and authenticity. The menu features a wide selection of classic Italian dishes, including freshly prepared pizzas, pasta, antipasti, and signature specialties. Each pizza is made with freshly prepared dough and carefully selected ingredients to maintain traditional Italian flavor profiles. Popular items include Margherita pizza, gourmet specialty pizzas, Fettuccine Alfredo, Rigatoni alla Vodka, and Spaghetti with Meatballs.

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amedeo Pizza Italian Restaurant Brings Authentic Italian Dining Experience to Las Vegas

Amedeo Pizza, a well-established Italian restaurant in Las Vegas, continues to serve authentic Italian cuisine rooted in traditional recipes and fresh ingredients, offering a genuine dining experience inspired by Italy's culinary heritage.

Amedeo Pizza has been dedicated to preserving the essence of Italian cooking, inspired by the rich traditions of Naples. The restaurant focuses on handcrafted dishes that emphasize simplicity, quality, and authenticity.

The menu features a wide selection of classic Italian dishes, including freshly prepared pizzas, pasta, antipasti, and signature specialties. Each pizza is made with freshly prepared dough and carefully selected ingredients to maintain traditional Italian flavor profiles. Popular items include Margherita pizza, gourmet specialty pizzas, Fettuccine Alfredo, Rigatoni alla Vodka, and Spaghetti with Meatballs.

Amedeo Pizza offers a welcoming dining environment for families, friends, and individuals, with dine-in, takeout, and delivery options available for customer convenience.

Located at 1181 S Buffalo Drive, the restaurant has built a strong reputation among locals and visitors for its consistency, quality, and customer service.

About Amedeo Pizza Italian Restaurant

Amedeo Pizza is a Las Vegas-based Italian restaurant serving authentic Italian cuisine since 2000. Known for handcrafted pizzas, traditional pasta dishes, and fresh ingredients, the restaurant provides a dining experience rooted in Italian heritage and quality.

Media Contact:

Amedeo Pizza

Phone: (702) 405-9851

https://www.amedeo.pizza

SOURCE Amadeo Italian Restaurant