Family-Owned Shop, Marie's Sewing Center, Is Now An Authorized BERNINA Dealer

"I want to sell the best-selling machines manufactured, so we're so excited to partner with BERNINA," said Marie Walters, owner of Marie's Sewing Center.

The store will have BERNINA machines and products available for demo and purchase at their two store locations in Lockport, NY and Hamburg, NY. The machines can also be repaired and serviced through Marie's Sewing Center.

Marie's Sewing Center has been in the business for 25 years and is committed to outstanding customer service. In addition to carrying quality products, both New York store locations offer classes, machine repair, scissor sharpening, and more. Marie's Sewing Center is located at 6599 South Transit Road in Lockport, NY, and 141 Buffalo Street, Suite 20 in Hamburg, NY. For more information and to shop online, visit mariessewingcenter.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

