Family Source Consultants Announces New Exclusive Partnership with Israel-Based Manor Baby

"FSC understands the complexities of international surrogacy arrangements, recognizing the profound impact of surrogacy for all parties involved," said Staci Swiderski, Owner and CEO of Family Source Consultants. Post this

FSC announced the new partnership amid a period of exponential growth for the agency within international markets. Currently, roughly a third of the agency's client base lives outside of the United States, across 36 different countries. FSC's new exclusive partnership will help the agency provide its "top-notch services" to even more intended parents in Israel, said Jessica Williams, the agency's International Relations Manager.

"We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Manor Baby and LARC in this exciting new venture," said Williams. "This partnership will allow us to help even more of Israel's intended parents create families through our tailored surrogacy services."

"As international companies, Family Source Consultants and LARC have experience with assisting clients outside the USA and help individuals and couples of all races, sexual orientations, and religious and ethnic backgrounds," said Sharon Alon, CEO of Manor Baby. "Together, with our shared values and combined expertise, we can provide better services for our intended parents by pooling our resources, expertise and experience."

To date, Manor Baby has assisted in the births of 5,500 babies via surrogacy and egg donation. This new partnership will allow the agency to provide Israeli intended parents with "an even wider range of services," said Alon, along with "fresh perspectives and new ideas."

The primary goal of the arrangement, according to Williams, is to provide a "holistic surrogacy experience" for Israeli-intended parents. This new, exclusive partnership with Manor Baby and LARC will allow all three agencies to provide a "seamless, positive experience" for Israeli intended parents.

LARC brings two-and-a-half decades of combined physician experience to the partnership, and is thus uniquely qualified to help support FSC in providing 360-degree surrogacy services for Manor Baby's clients, said Williams.

"We could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with both Manor Baby and Family Source Consultants," said Dr. Marc Kalan and Dr. Nurit Winkler in a joint statement. "Both Manor Baby and Family Source Consultants have a solid and well-established reputation in the field of egg donation and surrogacy, both locally and internationally."

With its favored location in California, among the most desired locations to create a family via surrogacy, LARC has worked with patients in countries across the world, with a special connection to Israel. "We are proud of LARC's outsized role in serving Israeli-intended parents with pride, compassion, and success," Dr, Kalan and Dr. Winkler said.

All three partners stressed the importance of using the new venture to help all intended parents in Israel start or grow their families. The new partnership will support the journeys of anyone requiring surrogacy services to achieve their dream of parenthood, including those from the LGBTQ community, unmarried couples, and single individuals. "It's wonderful to be working alongside companies with the same values and ethos as us," Williams said.

The partners said they aimed to instill hope in Israeli intended parents through this project, emphasizing the essence of third-party reproduction as a source of optimism. "Surrogacy gives options to those facing challenges starting or growing their families through conventional methods," Williams said. "We are thrilled to be able to offer this partnership as a source of inspiration for those dreaming of parenthood."

The new partnership officially launched on January 8, 2024 with new intended parents welcomed into the program immediately. This date brings more than this partnership to recognize as Family Source Consultants is also celebrating 17 years of bringing dreams and miracles together!

For more information about Family Source Consultants and their services, please visit https://www.familysourceconsultants.com/

For more information about Manor Baby and their services, please visit https://lp.manormedic.co.il/manor-baby-en/

For more information about Los Angeles Reproductive Center (LARC) and their services, please visit https://www.losangelesreproductivecenter.com/

About Family Source Consultants: Family Source Consultants is a leading surrogacy and assisted reproductive agency committed to helping individuals and couples worldwide realize their dreams of parenthood. With a strong focus on personalized care, exceptional support, and ethical practices, Family Source Consultants has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the surrogacy and assisted reproductive journey.

Media Contact

Cara Maple, Family Source Consultants, 1 3129892326, [email protected], www.familysourceconsultants.com

SOURCE Family Source Consultants