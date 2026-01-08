Family Source Consultants Celebrates 19 Years of Bringing Dreams & Miracles Together

"Every baby born through FSC represents a deeply personal journey, one rooted in trust, courage, and collaboration." Post this

Over the past 19 years, FSC has guided thousands of intended parents, surrogates, and egg donors through thoughtfully supported journeys built on trust, transparency, and individualized care. The agency is widely recognized for its people-first philosophy, experienced multidisciplinary team, and long-standing partnerships with leading fertility clinics, mental health professionals, and reproductive law attorneys nationwide.

Since its inception, Family Source Consultants has been a proud member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), aligning its practices with the most current clinical, ethical, and scientific standards in reproductive medicine. FSC is also an active member of the Society of Ethical Egg Donation and Surrogacy (SEEDS), further demonstrating its commitment to transparency, informed consent, and ethical excellence across all aspects of egg donation and surrogacy. These affiliations reflect FSC's long-standing dedication to leadership, accountability, and continual advancement within the reproductive health community.

Beyond its direct work with families, Family Source Consultants is deeply committed to parenthood for all through meaningful support of nonprofit organizations that expand access to family building. FSC proudly supports organizations including Men Having Babies, Brilora Fertility Foundation, and Worth the Wait Charity, among many others. Through sponsorships, education, advocacy, and hands-on involvement, FSC works to remove financial, social, and structural barriers to parenthood, demonstrating a commitment that extends far beyond its own programs.

"Nineteen years ago, Family Source Consultants was built on one simple belief: that family building should be guided by compassion, integrity, and informed choice. Every baby born through FSC represents a deeply personal journey, one rooted in trust, courage, and collaboration. I'm incredibly proud of the families, surrogates, and egg donors who have entrusted us with their stories, and of the team that continues to lead this work with heart, professionalism, and purpose." Staci Swiderski, Founder & CEO, Family Source Consultants

FSC's success is rooted in its mutual matching process, which prioritizes alignment, shared values, and informed choice for all parties involved. Combined with comprehensive medical, legal, and emotional coordination, this intentional approach has helped foster lasting relationships and successful outcomes for families of all backgrounds, identities, and paths to parenthood.

From its early beginnings in Chicago to its strong presence in Miami and worldwide reach today, Family Source Consultants remains steadfast in its mission: to guide family-building journeys with integrity, compassion, and expertise. Each baby born represents not just a milestone, but a collective effort grounded in hope, partnership, and care.

As Family Source Consultants looks ahead to its 20th year, the agency remains focused on continued national growth, advocacy for ethical surrogacy, expanded nonprofit collaboration, and unwavering support for the families, surrogates, and donors who make this work possible.

About Family Source Consultants

Founded in 2007, Family Source Consultants is a full-service surrogacy and egg donation agency dedicated to helping individuals and couples build families through compassionate, ethical, and personalized care. With a global network presence supporting intended parents, surrogates, and egg donors, FSC is committed to bringing dreams and miracles together, one family at a time.

