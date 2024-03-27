Family Source Consultants Celebrates Michigan Legislature Passing Landmark Fertility Health Care Act (House Bill 5207) to Legalize Surrogacy Arrangements

"The passage of the Fertility Health Care Act is long overdue, and Michigan will finally provide support and protection to individuals and families on their journey to parenthood," said Staci Swiderski, CEO and Founder of Family Source Consultants. Post this

Under the provisions of House Bill 5207, individuals and couples in Michigan will now have the option to pursue gestational surrogacy as a pathway to build their families. The bill outlines comprehensive guidelines for surrogacy agreements, ensuring the rights and responsibilities of both intended parents and surrogates are clearly defined and protected.

"The passage of the Fertility Health Care Act is long overdue, and Michigan will finally provide support and protection to individuals and families on their journey to parenthood," said Staci Swiderski, CEO and Founder of Family Source Consultants.

The legalization of surrogacy in Michigan marks a significant milestone for the state, offering hope and opportunity to countless individuals and couples struggling with infertility or other family building challenges. By providing a legal framework for surrogacy, the Fertility Health Care Act aims to promote fairness, transparency, and ethical practices within the surrogacy process.

"Every individual has the right to pursue their dreams of parenthood and have access to safe and regulated reproductive options. Additionally, the selfless women in Michigan who have hoped to help a deserving couple or individual will now have the ability to carry [for them] through a rewarding surrogacy journey," added Staci Swiderski.

Andrew Vorzimer of Vorzimer Masserman Fertility & Family Law Center shared "Embarking on the path to parenthood can present a myriad of complexities, particularly for those grappling with infertility or other impediments to family creation. Surrogacy, soon to be legally recognized in Michigan, offers a viable and fulfilling alternative. The decriminalization of surrogacy contracts in Michigan, the final U.S. state to do so, signifies a monumental advancement in reproductive rights. This development underscores our collective dedication to endorsing diverse family building strategies and acknowledges the incredible women who opt to assist others through gestational surrogacy."

Under the previous law, any hopeful parent who wanted to use a surrogate to have children would have had to file for adoption for that child – causing concern over whether the adoption would go through for their biological child.

Many parents, like Tammy Myers, suffered unnecessary stress and legal struggles for almost two years trying to adopt her biological twins. On March 7, she spoke in front of the Senate Committee with an urgent plea to pass the bills.

"Forced to navigate a maze of legal complexities, we found ourselves thrust onto the agonizing path of adoption," Myers said to the Senate Committee. "As I stand before you, my heart is hopeful. The proposed legislation offers a glimmer of promise that no family in Michigan will ever again endure the anguish we have faced."

Myers' struggles have been widely documented and opened the eyes of the world to the struggles parents faced in Michigan. Organizations like Resolve.Org, third-party reproduction attorneys, and other hopeful parents spoke loudly about the need for change.

"Sometimes it just takes the time to be able to build the support that's necessary," said State Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit). "We're very proud of the work that has been done and eager to make sure that everyone is able to pursue that dream of starting a family if they so choose."

"I am honored to align myself with the Michigan Legislature, advocates for fertility, and all those who have tirelessly endeavored to see this bill through fruition. Collectively, we are fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for family creation in Michigan," Vorzimer says. "It is incumbent upon us to persist in advocating for reproductive rights ensuring that the pursuit of parenthood remains an accessible dream for all."

The Fertility Health Care Act (House Bill 5207) represents a collaborative effort of fertility advocates and signals a significant step forward in the state's efforts to modernize its laws and support the diverse needs of its residents. But the work isn't done. While the bill itself passed the Senate Committee, it still needs to be written into law. It is expected to be summer 2024.

