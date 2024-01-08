Family Source Consultants is proud to celebrate 17 years of unwavering commitment, relentless passion, and shared successes on January 8, 2024

Swiderski says, "To the brave surrogates, egg donors, and hopeful parents who've entrusted us with their stories, thank you for allowing FSC to be a part of your incredible journey. Here's to 17 years of hope, trust, love, and the countless miracles yet to come." Post this

Indeed, FSC has helped bring almost thirteen-hundred babies to happy parents globally and continues to diligently work with Intended Parents to build or expand their family. The agency is now recognized around the world as a leader in third-party reproduction as a comprehensive international gestational surrogacy and egg donation agency. FSC has served parents in over 34 countries, including the Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas, and continues to provide optimal services by matching gestational surrogates with intended parents through a diligent screening process. The agency boasts a 98% success rate for first-match meetings between surrogates and intended parents and an impressive 95% success rate overall: a statistic that sees nearly all its Intended Parents bringing home a baby via surrogacy.

But it's not about the numbers, according to CEO and founder Staci Swiderski. Family Source was born out of a genuine desire to help others realize the joy of becoming moms and dads: a desire that is as strong today as it was then.

"I launched this agency out of compassion for helping hopeful parents create and grow their families," Staci says. "But more than that, I wanted to operate an agency that leads with professionalism, compassion, and robust personal experience."

That personal experience runs through the entire agency. Swiderski herself is a former Intended Parent, having grown her own family with the help of a surrogate. She later became a known (open) egg donor as a way of "giving back" to the world of third-party reproduction, which then inspired her to create Family Source Consultants.

With over 80% of FSC staff having had personal experience with third-party reproduction, clients are often able to work with a team member who has also been an egg donor, surrogate, or Intended Parent themselves. This shared connection and focus on empathy has certainly contributed to their being named one of the reasons FSC was named as one of the Best Surrogacy Agencies for the second year in a row by Very Well Family, an online parenting resource.

Swiderski says that FSC prides itself on quick and transparent communication, regardless of whether a client lives in the same state or on the other side of the world. Their staff includes speakers fluent in Spanish, French, German, Mandarin, and Japanese, and translators are sourced where necessary, ensuring all clients can communicate in their preferred language.

Inclusion is also central to the agency's philosophy. FSC welcomes couples and individuals from all races, sexual orientations, and religious and ethnic backgrounds. Half of their clientele are same-sex couples, along with over 300 international clients in the past five years alone.

As demand for third-party reproductive services continues to grow, FSC is looking forward to helping more moms and dads realize their dreams for years to come.

For more information about Family Source Consultants' Surrogacy and Egg Donation programs, please visit http://www.familysourceconsultants.com.

FSC is a proud member of the American Society of Reproductive Medicine, Resolve (The National Fertility Association), and SEEDS (The Society for Ethics in Egg Donation and Surrogacy). The agency also works with experienced psychologists, reproductive attorneys, and reproductive endocrinologists to provide even better service to their clientele.

