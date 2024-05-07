Family Source Consultants' New Modern Client-Focused Office for Surrogacy Agency Set to Revolutionize Family-Building Services

With its personalized touches, inviting atmosphere, and thoughtful design elements, the new headquarters reflects the company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and well-being. Post this

"The new headquarters of Family Source Consultants is more than just a workspace—it's a sanctuary where teamwork and collaboration thrive, connections flourish, and employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered to achieve their best work. With its personalized touches, inviting atmosphere, and thoughtful design elements, the new headquarters reflects the company's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and well-being," says Family Source Consultants' CEO and founder, Staci Swiderski.

The new facility boasts a comfortable and welcoming environment from spacious waiting areas to private consultation rooms. Every aspect of the office has been designed with the comfort and well-being of the clients in mind. Looking ahead, the building will become the epicenter of community engagement, hosting educational symposiums, surrogate support groups, and networking events for intended parents, surrogates, and egg donors alike.

Family Source Consultants' team of experienced professionals and partners offers a full range of services including expertise through personal experience, matching services, legal guidance with Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) professionals, and ongoing support throughout the family building journey. Equipped with the latest in third-party reproductive services knowledge and adhering to American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) guidelines, as they continue to innovate the surrogacy and egg donation agency landscape within the industry.

"We are excited about the endless possibilities that Orland Park presents and look forward to continuing our journey of growth and innovation in our new home while providing a beautiful office to support internal collaboration," Staci added.

About Family Source Consultants: FSC is a leading surrogacy agency dedicated to helping individuals and couples navigate the complexities of third-party reproduction. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on compassion, we provide comprehensive support and guidance throughout the surrogacy journey. Family Source Consultants, bringing dreams and miracles together.

