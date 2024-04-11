Family Source Consultants Partners with Worth the Wait Charity to Support Young Adult Cancer Patients & Survivors Pursuing Parenthood

We are thrilled to partner with Family Source Consultants for our Jeep Off Cancer event. This support will make a world of difference in helping ease the financial burden for young adult cancer survivors pursuing parenthood. Post this

Megan Scherer, who co-founded the Worth the Wait Charity with her husband, Mike, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Family Source Consultants for our Jeep Off Cancer event. This support will make a world of difference in helping ease the financial burden for young adult cancer survivors pursuing parenthood."

Megan and Mike founded Worth the Wait Charity following their own experiences with cancer and infertility at a young age. After surviving his battle with testicular cancer at age 26, Mike and Megan turned to assisted reproduction to help them start their family. Lacking insurance coverage, "We were forced to pay for our fertility treatments out of pocket because insurance covered nothing," Megan said. "We recognize the financial burdens young cancer patients face to create a family and that's why Worth the Wait eases the strain."

Staci Swiderski, CEO and Founder of Family Source Consultants, said she was also excited about the new partnership, and also deeply moved by Worth the Wait Charity's mission given her own personal connection to the cause. After undergoing a partial hysterectomy in 1998 due to suspected uterine cancer, Swiderski and her husband turned to surrogacy to build their family. Inspired by their experience, Swiderski established Family Source Consultants to assist other intended parents begin their journey to parenthood via surrogacy.

"Family Source Consultants couldn't be more eager to support Worth the Wait Charity's Jeep Off Cancer event," said Swiderski. "As I underwent fertility treatment via IVF and third-party reproduction due to uterine pre-cancerous cells being detected, I understand the challenges faced by individuals navigating fertility options after treatment. Our partnership aims to provide hope and support to those in need."

Worth the Wait Charity's "Jeep Off Cancer" event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, from 10am to 1pm at Why Knot Venue and Jeep Trails in Amanda, Ohio. During the event, Jeep owners will be invited to navigate their vehicles through an exciting obstacle course and participate in a "Show and Shine" competition. Attendees will also be treated to music, kids' activities, and food trucks during the event.

For more information about Worth the Wait Charity and to support their mission, please visit: https://worththewaitcharity.com/

About Family Source Consultants: Family Source Consultants is a leading surrogacy and assisted reproductive agency committed to helping individuals and couples worldwide realize their dreams of parenthood. With a strong focus on personalized care, exceptional support, and ethical practices, Family Source Consultants has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the surrogacy and assisted reproductive journey.

About Worth the Wait Charity: Worth the Wait Charity is a non-profit organization dedicated to easing the financial burden for young adult cancer survivors pursuing parenthood. Founded by wife-husband duo Megan and Mike Scherer, the organization provides financial support for fertility treatments, adoption, and surrogacy.

