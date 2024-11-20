Family Wealth & Emerging Family Leaders: The Williams Group celebrates its 60th anniversary with the launch of the NextGen Leaders Institute

The Williams Group, a family consulting and estate transition firm celebrating its 60th anniversary, is accepting applications for its 2025-2026 NextGen Leaders Institute Program.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of 60 years as a globally recognized leader preparing the next generation for family leadership, The Williams Group announced today the launch of the NextGen Leaders Institute to prepare next-generation family leaders to grow their capacity to lead in families of great wealth.