Family Wealth & Emerging Family Leaders: The Williams Group celebrates its 60th anniversary with the launch of the NextGen Leaders Institute

The Williams Group, a family consulting and estate transition firm celebrating its 60th anniversary, is accepting applications for its 2025-2026 NextGen Leaders Institute Program.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of 60 years as a globally recognized leader preparing the next generation for family leadership, The Williams Group announced today the launch of the NextGen Leaders Institute to prepare next-generation family leaders to grow their capacity to lead in families of great wealth.
According to Amy A. Castoro, CEO and President of The Williams Group, "Emerging as a next-generation family leader in a family of great wealth is more than simply reaching a certain age. Rather, earning a seat at the leadership table is fundamentally about carving your own path along with your peers. Stepping into a family leadership role requires higher-level skills to navigate the forces of increasing wealth, power, and purpose."
Led by The Williams Group faculty of widely recognized experts in succession planning, NextGen preparedness, and executive leadership development, the 2025-2026 NextGen Leaders Institute Program takes leadership to the next level in a family, organization, and the world. Participants will learn essential skills to:
- Engage and develop a peer network with trusted fellow emerging NextGen family leaders.
- Navigate the complexities and intricate dynamics of leading in a family of great wealth, power, and purpose.
- Honor the roots of your family's legacy while carving your own unique path.
- Define your personal values and a fulfilling path for the next stage of your life that deeply resonate with both your aspirations and your family's heritage.
- Build an executive presence that helps you earn a seat at the table and influence the stakeholders that matter to you.
- Learn powerful new leadership skills to have a meaningful impact on your family, your business, and the world.
Participants benefit from highly interactive, supportive sessions carefully designed around developing essential skills to lead more effectively with impact, while gaining actionable takeaways and building meaningful relationships with like-minded peers.
To learn more or apply for the 2025-2026 NextGen Leaders Institute Program, visit thewilliamsgroup.org.
