FamilyTime Reveals Feature-Packed Update of FamilyTime Jr. Reborn for the Holidays!

"We recognize the paramount importance of user privacy, data safety, and providing a cost-effective solution for parents. With over a decade of experience, we've rebuilt our app to tackle modern challenges head-on, offering robust solutions for parents to ensure the online safety of their children. Post this

Website Blocker: The Website Blocker tool enables parents to restrict access to inappropriate or distracting websites, creating a secure online environment. With this new feature, FamilyTime reaffirms its commitment to supporting parents in their efforts to provide a safe and nurturing digital space for their children.

WhatsApp Monitoring: With the rising popularity of WhatsApp, parents must keep an eye on their children's conversations and interactions. FamilyTime's WhatsApp Monitoring feature provides parents with the ability to monitor chat history and ensure their kids' conversations are safe and appropriate.

WhatsApp Business Monitoring: Monitor interactions on WhatsApp Business for a complete view of your child's communication.

Bip Monitoring: Bip is a widely used messaging platform. FamilyTime's Bip Monitoring feature enables parents to monitor their children's Bip messages to ensure they are communicating with trusted individuals.

Instagram Monitoring: Instagram is a popular social media platform, and kids often use it to connect with friends and share their lives. FamilyTime's Instagram Monitoring feature allows parents to keep tabs on their children's Instagram activity, including posts, comments, and direct messages, to ensure their online experience is safe and responsible.

Signal Monitoring: Signal is known for its end-to-end encryption, making it important for parents to ensure that their kids are using it responsibly. FamilyTime's Signal Monitoring feature provides parents with insight into their children's Signal conversations while respecting their privacy.

IMO Monitoring: IMO is another messaging app that kids frequently use. FamilyTime's IMO Monitoring feature helps parents monitor their children's IMO chats and calls to ensure that they are connecting with trusted contacts.

Twitch Monitoring: Twitch is a popular platform for live streaming and gaming. With FamilyTime's Twitch Monitoring feature, parents can track their children's activity on Twitch to ensure they are engaging with appropriate content and individuals.

Approved Apps: The Approved Apps feature enables parents to curate a safe list of applications for their children, ensuring access only to age-appropriate and secure content. The Individual App Limit feature further empowers parents to manage screen time effectively, striking a healthy balance between digital engagement and offline activities.

Individual App Limit: Parents can set usage time limits for specific apps, helping children strike a balance between screen time and other activities.

With these new additions, FamilyTime is now the only parental control app that offers this wide range of functionality in one integrated platform. The inclusion of WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Bip, Instagram, Signal, IMO, and Twitch monitoring brings unprecedented insight into children's digital interactions, allowing parents to safeguard their online experiences effectively.

The crowning achievement of this update is the introduction of real-time reporting. FamilyTime's advanced technology ensures that parents receive instant updates without any time-lapse or delay. You can now have all insights about your child's digital activities as they happen, giving you the ability to take immediate action if necessary.

Talking about the latest update, Mr Aziz Ahmed, CEO of FamilyTime said, "We recognize the paramount importance of user privacy, data safety, and providing a cost-effective solution for parents. With over a decade of experience, we've rebuilt our app to tackle modern challenges head-on, offering robust solutions for parents to ensure the online safety of their children. Our commitment to user privacy and safety is unwavering, and we remain dedicated to delivering the best parental control experience in the market."

Besides offering these features, team FamilyTime recreated the child version of their app i.e., FamilyTime Jr. The rebirth of FamilyTime Jr. marks an exciting milestone for young users and their parents. The new version of the app comes with a range of enhancements, including Engaging Interface, Kid-Friendly Navigation, Comprehensive Dashboard, Enhanced App Blocker, Convenient PickMeUp Alerts, Customizable Emergency Contact, Low Battery Alert, and Advanced Technology.

This rebirth of FamilyTime Jr. represents a giant leap forward in ensuring child safety online. With an engaging interface, colorful theme, kid-friendly navigation, and an array of powerful features, FamilyTime Jr. empowers parents to safeguard their children in the digital realm while giving kids a safe and enjoyable online experience.

As the holiday season approaches, FamilyTime's new features are a timely gift for parents seeking to create a safe and secure online environment for their children. With the ability to monitor and control various messaging apps, social media platforms, and screen time, FamilyTime empowers parents to strike the right balance between online engagement and responsible usage.

"We understand the challenges parents face in managing their children's digital activities, and we are committed to providing them with the most advanced and comprehensive tools to do so effectively," said Jose Gomez, Head of Marketing at FamilyTime. "These new features set FamilyTime apart as the go-to solution for parents seeking the highest level of control and insight into their children's online experiences."

Get FamilyTime Parental Control from the Google Play Store and enjoy all its features in a free trial. Download and Sign Up to get started.

FamilyTime offers promising digital parenting tools, empowering parents to boost their children's digital safety. The platform continuously evolves new features, which you can explore on its website. For more digital parenting tips and updates visit its blog, and follow on Twitter & Facebook.

Media Contact

Kevin Marsh, FamilyTime, 1 866-723-1238, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE FamilyTime