Famnest Among Winners at The Pitch by Deel London Regional Semi-Final at J.P. Morgan

Famnest Wins at The Pitch by Deel London Regional Semi-Final, Secures Investment and Advances to Global Finale

LONDON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famnest, a family operating system building an AI agent for families, has been named one of the winners of the London Regional Semi-Final of The Pitch by Deel, held at J.P. Morgan. The company secured a $50,000 SAFE investment and has advanced to the Global Finale.

The event, hosted at J.P. Morgan's London office, brought together some of the most promising seed-stage founders globally, with Famnest emerging from a highly competitive pool of tens of thousands of applicants.

Representing Famnest on stage was co-founder Ida Stjernström, who presented the company's vision for a new category of family infrastructure powered by AI.

"Standing on that stage and representing what we're building at Famnest was incredibly special," said Ida Stjernström, co-founder of Famnest. "We're seeing strong traction, particularly in the United States, where families are actively looking for better ways to stay organized and supported. Our goal is to build an AI agent that understands the dynamics of a family and helps manage everything from daily coordination to long-term planning."

Famnest is building a family operating system centered around an intelligent AI agent that acts as a unifying layer across the household. The platform enables families to manage shared calendars, co-parenting, finances, health information, and everyday logistics, while the AI agent proactively supports decision-making, coordination, and communication.

"We're incredibly proud of Ida and the team for this milestone," said Rasmus Stjernström, co-founder of Famnest. "What we're building goes beyond tools. It's an intelligent system that actively supports families in real time, almost like having a Mary Poppins in every parent's pocket. Our ambition is to become a category-defining company in the FamTech space, similar to Life360, but covering the entire lifecycle of a family."

The London Regional Semi-Final featured an esteemed panel of judges, including Igor Ryabenkiy, Cecilia Z., Carlos Menendez, Dom Hallas, Alexander Christie, Rosh Wijayarathna, Manuel Costescu, Alice Bouaziz, Christos Chamberlain, Rachel Leigh, Cyril Chemla, Andrew Murray, and Sami Bouremoum.

With a $15 million investment pool and some of the world's leading operators in one room, The Pitch by Deel is where the next era of business begins, where one pitch can open every door.

As one of the London Regional Semi-Final winners, Famnest will now compete at the Global Finale for a $1 million investment prize, joining top startups from around the world.

For more information, visit: https://getfamnest.com

Media Contact

Rasmus Stjernström, Stair Path AB, 61 0493457198, [email protected], https://getfamnest.com/

SOURCE Famnest