Famous Dave's Fires Up Third Annual All-Star BBQ Series This May, Leading Up to the 2025 World Food Championships

The barbecue legend is partnering once again with the World Food Championships for a coast-to-coast celebration of America's top pitmasters.

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous Dave's is proud to announce the return of its All-Star BBQ Series for a third consecutive year in partnership with the World Food Championships (WFC). Kicking off this May and running through August, the series will travel to ten Famous Dave's locations across the country, igniting the flames of competition and community to find the nation's best backyard and professional pitmasters.

This year's series carries even greater weight: Famous Dave's has been named the Official Barbecue Category Sponsor of the 2025 World Food Championships, set to take place this October in Indianapolis, where pitmasters will compete for over $450,000 in cash and prizes.

"Barbecue is in our bones. From the very beginning, Famous Dave's was born out of a love for smoked meats, competitions and community," said founder Dave Anderson. "To now see that same spirit carried forward through our partnership with the WFC — on a national stage — is a dream come true."

Adding even more excitement to this year's Famous Dave's All-Star BBQ Series, both Anderson and barbecue icon Harry Soo will serve as Master Judges at select events throughout the tour. Anderson, whose passion and legacy are the heart of the brand, brings an unmatched enthusiasm and deep appreciation for the barbecue community. Joining him is Soo — founder of Slap Yo Daddy BBQ, BBQ Pitmasters champion, and one of the most respected names in the food sport world. Soo's presence as a Master Judge brings a level of prestige, fairness, and technical insight to the judging table, honed through more than 100 BBQ awards and a global following of fans and aspiring pitmasters.

Each stop on the 2025 Famous Dave's All-Star BBQ Series will feature local and regional barbecue masters battling it out in a three-category cook-off: chicken, ribs and a wild card entry. Judges will include local celebrities, barbecue experts, and Famous Dave's franchise owners, using WFC's E.A.T.™ Methodology (execution, appearance and taste) in a live, open judging format.

2025 Tour Schedule:

May 3 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis

May 31 – Fresno, California

June 7 – Modesto, California

June 14 – Colorado Springs, Colorado

June 21 – Rancho Cucamonga, California

June 28 – Las Vegas, Nevada

July 19 – Taylor, Michigan

July 26 – El Paso, Texas

August 16 – Minnetonka, Minnesota

August 23 – Union Gap, Washington

Winners of each event will receive a Golden Ticket to compete at the 2025 WFC in Indianapolis — with their entry fee waived — as well as prize money including a $1,000 Grand Champion award, a $400 Reserve Grand prize, and cash prizes for top placements in each category.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Famous Dave's as the Official Barbecue Category Sponsor for the 2025 World Food Championships," said founder Mike McCloud. "Their passion for barbecue and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission of showcasing the best in Food Sport. Additionally, their continued investment in the Famous Dave's All-Star BBQ Series will provide an incredible opportunity for talented pitmasters to earn their way to Indianapolis and compete on the biggest stage in Food Sport."

Guests at each Famous Dave's location can attend these events for free, sampling barbecue wings prepared by the competitors, enjoying Kurvball Original Barbecue Whiskey, picking up commemorative swag, and celebrating with great food, music, and community.

"We're fired up to continue our partnership with the World Food Championships as the official sponsor of the Barbecue Category in 2025," said Dallas Massey, senior vice president of marketing at BBQ Holdings, Inc. "Barbecue is more than just food — it's a passion, a craft and a culture. As a leader in the barbecue industry, we see this as a unique opportunity to showcase our commitment to the craft, engage with top culinary talent and reinforce our brand's position at the forefront of barbecue excellence."

To learn more about the Famous Dave's All-Star BBQ Series and the World Food Championships, follow them on social media or visit: famousdaves.com/allstarbbqseries. To participate in the competition as a competitor or a partner, contact [email protected].

ABOUT FAMOUS DAVE'S:

Famous Dave's is a nationally recognized leader in the barbecue industry, known for serving award-winning smoked meats, flame kissed ribs and scratch made sides. Founded by Hall of Fame Pitmaster, Dave Anderson in 1994, Famous Dave's has become one of the most recognizable BBQ Brands in the US and beyond. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and bold flavors, Famous Dave's offers real, authentic BBQ, served up in a family friendly atmosphere. The brand has 107 locations in 30 states and three countries, including 32 company-owned and 75 franchise-operated restaurants, and continues to expand its presence in communities nationwide. Famous Dave's has earned numerous accolades and awards for its exceptional BBQ and guest service, solidifying its reputation as a top destination for anyone seeking legendary BBQ with a side of hospitality.

For more information, visit http://www.famousdaves.com.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. is a division of MTY Food Group, engaged in franchising, ownership and operation of multiple casual and fast dining restaurants. BBQ Holdings has a total of 282 restaurants across multiple brands, including 187 franchise locations and 95 corporate locations. With a portfolio that includes renowned brands such as Famous Dave's, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Village Inn, BBQ Holdings is committed to delivering an exceptional dining experience to its guests. The company's dedication to innovation, community engagement, and culinary excellence has made it a leader in the industry. BBQ Holdings continues to expand its footprint across the United States, offering a diverse menu of signature smoked meats, sides, and craft beverages. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, BBQ Holdings is dedicated to providing memorable experiences and exceptional value to its guests.

For more information, visit https://www.bbq-holdings.com/.

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes Food Sport competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 12 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Live Fire, Noodle, Rice, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Vegetarian). Each year as Food Sport kicks off in January, thousands of cook teams try to earn their way into WFC by winning a Golden Ticket at an official qualifier. Almost 40 countries and every state in America have been represented at WFC's main event since its inception in 2012. This year's championship will occur in Indianapolis from Nov 8-12.

