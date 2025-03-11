Famous Dave's Unveils Exciting New Prototype Model for 2025, Expanding Its Reach With More Affordable, Convenient and Quality Dining Options

The next evolution of Famous Dave's concept is designed to meet consumer demands with a focus on takeout, catering and off-premise dining.

HOPKINS, Minn., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famous Dave's is proud to announce the opening of its new, innovative prototype model in February 2025, marking a significant milestone in the brand's evolution. After years of development, this new format reimagines the classic barbecue experience while embracing consumer trends and offering a streamlined, cost-effective solution for both franchise partners and guests. Initially tested in Arizona, the new model is designed to expand Famous Dave's footprint in spaces previously not accessible, featuring an updated menu, enhanced technology and a focus on convenience-driven services like takeout, catering and online ordering.

"We're excited to introduce this next evolution of the Famous Dave's brand, which will not only allow us to expand in new and exciting ways, but also provide our guests with the high-quality barbecue they love, in a more convenient and affordable format," said Al Hank, chief operating officer at Famous Dave's parent company, BBQ Holdings. "This new model aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of Famous Dave's, and we're thrilled to see how it will revolutionize the brand and meet the needs of today's consumers."

This new prototype is part of Famous Dave's larger vision to grow and expand in non-traditional spaces that were once difficult to access. This concept allows franchise partners to open a Famous Dave's location at a significantly reduced cost — making it easier to enter the franchise market with a lower initial investment. The focus on efficiency, both front and back of house, will make operations smoother and more profitable for franchise owners while ensuring a high-quality, consistent experience for customers.

The design brings the brand back to its roots, embracing the barbecue shack model that started it all. Customers will order at the counter and either pick up their food or have it brought out to them, rather than the traditional table service. This model is inspired by Famous Dave's original locations, many of which have been operating for over 20 years.

The updated menu is focused on bundles, takeout and family-style meals designed for convenience and affordability. Featuring fan-favorites like St. Louis Ribs and Texas Brisket, this model highlights high-value, high-quality offerings that cater to busy families and large groups. To-go bundles and family bundles will be a core feature, designed to make feeding a family or group easy and cost-effective.

For franchisees, the new prototype is designed to be flexible in terms of location, with a focus on real estate opportunities such as end caps and non-traditional spaces. Unlike previous models that required free-standing buildings, this new format can be adapted to a variety of locations, offering greater opportunities for expansion and lower overhead costs.

The new model reduces buildout costs significantly, with an estimated $500,000 investment compared to the $1.5 million required for traditional Famous Dave's locations. This makes it a more accessible opportunity for franchise partners looking to get involved in the brand.

"This new prototype is a game-changer for franchisees," said Hank. "It not only lowers the cost of entry but also improves operational efficiency, making it easier for franchisees to run a profitable business while providing the same high-quality barbecue experience that our guests expect."

With recent agreements in place for expansion in Atlanta and additional growth in focus, Famous Dave's is committed to growing its presence across the U.S. The new prototype model is part of a larger strategy to increase the brand's footprint, and special incentives are being offered to both new and existing franchise partners to help accelerate this growth.

ABOUT FAMOUS DAVE'S:

Famous Dave's of America Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ). Famous Dave's was founded by "Famous Dave" Anderson, whose passion for BBQ led him on a 25-year cross-country trek to find the best regional BBQ recipes in the country before opening the first Famous Dave's in Hayward, Wisconsin. As of November 5, 2020 Famous Dave's has 117 locations in 31 states and two countries, including 29 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants. Famous Dave's is known for its on-premise real pit smokers, scratch-recipe cooking, and 700 national and regional awards for everything from best ribs to best barbecue sauce to best cookbook. Famous Dave's offers a wide variety of BBQ favorites, including its signature award-winning St. Louis-Style Ribs, Texas Beef Brisket, Georgia Chopped Pork and Country-Roasted Chicken. Each seasoning blend was personally developed by Dave himself, after years of research and development, to bring flavorful and authentic BBQ to his Guests. Scratch-recipes round out the menu with delicious items that include Famous Dave's award-winning Corn Bread Muffins and Dave's Famous Bread Pudding.

ABOUT BBQ HOLDINGS:

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) is a national restaurant company engaged in franchising, ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of March 14, 2022, BBQ Holdings had multiple brands with over 100 Company-owned locations and over 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the "art and science" of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings also operates Granite City Food and Brewery restaurants which offer award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. Village Inn and Bakers Square add a legendary Family Dining element to BBQ Holdings, with these concepts specializing in breakfast and pies. Tahoe Joe's is known for their pellet-broiler cooked and smoked infused steak.

