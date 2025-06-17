FAN EXPO 2025 Boston is Bigger and Better Than Ever at the BCEC Aug. 8-10

We invite fans to meet their favorite actors and creators, enjoy photo ops and autograph experiences, attend celebrity panels, and immerse themselves in all things fandom, all in one place. Post this

Celebrities appearing at FAN EXPO Boston 2025 include John Cena (WWE Wrestling Legend), Star Wars favorites: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, John Boyega Giancarlo Esposito, and Manny Jacinto, The Lord of the Rings stars Orlando Bloom and John-Rhys Davies, Supernatural stars: Jared Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, Jim Beaver, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Ruth Connell, D.J. Qualls and Samantha Smith, Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Shaun of the Dead), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, The White Lotus), Helen Hunt (Twisters, Mad About You), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad, Kick-Ass), Catherine Tate (Doctor Who), and Twilight Stars Peter Facinelli and Kellan Lutz.

Visit the Fan Expo Boston website to view the full list of animation, gaming, and anime voice actors.

Visit the Fan Expo Boston website to view the full list of comic creators.

Celebrity photo ops, autograph signings, Q&A panels, workshops and seminars, including sketch duels and comic creator spotlights, are all part of the ultimate fan experience. Attendees can head to Artist Alley where they'll meet legendary comic creators and find gold and silver age comics, manga, graphic novels, limited edition prints, and best of all, original art and sketches from their favorite artists. For shoppers, retailers specializing in all types of pop culture, anime, gaming, science fiction, horror, nostalgic collectables and more will be selling their hard-to-find wares. For gamers, there will be live, interactive gaming going on throughout the weekend at a designated area on the show floor and tons of interactive experiences for the family in our community zone. For upcoming announcements and programming information visit www.fanexpoboston.com

Hundreds of retailers from all over join FAN EXPO Boston to make your experience an unforgettable one! Specializing in everything comics, anime, gaming, science fiction and/or horror, these retailers have what you need. Whether it's a comic book from any era, original artwork, graphic novels, memorabilia, DVDs, videos, games, toys or t-shirts – you will find it all here.

Cosplayers are invited to enter the Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix Bay State Qualifier competition where the winner of Best in Show will receive $1,000.00 USD and a trip to MEGACON Orlando 2026 to compete in the Masters of Cosplay Grand Finale. To be considered for the competition, contestants are required to register online here by July 11. For cosplayers who just want to strut their stuff, they can walk the Red Carpet anytime during the show and every participant will get a free photo taken by the official Cosplay Red Carpet photographer.

Stay where you play! FAN EXPO Boston guests have access to special hotel rates at lodging within walking distance of the BCEC. Info on special rates and participating hotels can be found at this link.

Fan Expo show hours: Friday, August 8, from 4:00 to 9:00pm, Saturday, August 9, from 10:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday, August 10, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Tickets start at $39 and are now on sale. There are multiple options for ticket packages including single day pass, family pass, child pass, premium pass, and VIP package. To learn more about the different packages or to purchase tickets visit www.fanexpoboston.com/en/tickets/admission.

Members of the media are invited to apply for a media pass to cover FAN EXPO Boston 2025. Details on how to qualify for a media pass and the application are available in this link on the FAN EXPO Boston website.

More guest news and programming announcements are coming soon. For more information, visit https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston

FAN EXPO Boston is part of a FAN EXPO HQ, the world's largest comic con producer, welcoming more than 1 Million fans every year. For more info on FAN EXPO HQ and its events, visit https://fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, VidCon and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

