FAN EXPO Boston Returns 14-16, 2024 for the Biggest Pop Culture Event in Boston

We invite fans to come and meet their favorite actors and creators, and enjoy priceless photo ops, autograph experiences, celebrity panels and all things fandom - all in one place, at FAN EXPO Boston. Post this

"FAN EXPO Boston is happening in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood this June. We've assembled a powerful roster celebrities, comic creators, artists, retailers and more to offer the ultimate one-stop-shop fan experience. We invite fans to come and meet their favorite actors and creators, and enjoy priceless photo ops, autograph experiences, celebrity panels and all things fandom - all in one place." said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO.

FAN EXPO BOSTON CELEBRITY GUESTS INCLUDE:

• Mads Mikkelsen, HANNIBAL, FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRET OF DUMBLEDORE

• Bryce Dallas Howard, JURASSIC WORLD, SPIDER-MAN 3

• Rosario Dawson, AHSOKA

• Marisa Tomei, OSCAR WINNING ACTRESS

• Charlie Cox, DAREDEVIL

• Chevy Chase, NATIONAL LAMPOON Series

• Alan Tudyk, FIREFLY, STAR WARS, RESIDENT ALIEN

• Hugh Dancy, HANNIBAL

• Randy Quaid, NATIONAL LAMPOON Series

• Beverly D'Angelo, NATIONAL LAMPOON Series

• Kate Mulgrew, STAR TREK: VOYAGER, ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

• Mario Lopez, SAVED BY THE BELL

• Mark Paul Gosselaar, SAVED BY THE BELL

• Butch Hartman, CREATOR AND WRITER OF FAIRLY ODD PARENTS AND DANNY PHANTOM

• Vincent D'Onofrio, DAREDEVIL

• Dana Barron, NATIONAL LAMPOON Series

• Sean Gunn, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

• Eman Esfandi, AHSOKA

• Diana Lee Inosanto, AHSOKA

• Holly Marie Combs, CHARMED, PRETTY LITTLE LIARS

• Ethan Suplee, MY NAME IS EARL

FAN EXPO BOSTON ANIMATION VOICE ARTISTS INCLUDE:

• Ashley Eckstein, STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS

• Matt Lanter, STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS

• James Arnold Taylor, STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS

• Shameik Moore, SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

• Dee Bradley Baker, STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, AMERICAN DAD!

• Grey Delisle, AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER, SCOOBY-DOO

• Rob Paulsen, PINKY AND THE BRAIN

• Maurice LaMarche, PINKY AND THE BRAIN, FUTURAMA

FAN EXPO FEATURED COMIC CREATORS INCLUDE:

• Marc Silvestri, CEO of Image Comics

• Dan Slott, Spider-Man, Fantastic Four

• Jeph Loeb, Superman/Batman, Hulk, Batman: The Long Halloween, Batman: Hush

• Mitch Gerads, Strange Adventures, Batman: Brave and the Bold

• Tom Grummett, Adventures of Superman, The Death of Superman, Superboy, Robin

• Larry Houston, X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men' 97, He-Man Mini comics, Marvel Voices

• Steve McNiven, Superstar Marvel Artist

• Peter Tomasi, The Rocketfellers, Hornsby and Halo

FAN EXPO FEATURED ANIME VOICE ACTORS INCLUDE:

• Zach Aguilar, Demon Slayer

• Adam McArthur, Jujutsu Kaisen

• Justin Cook, My Hero Academia, Yu Yu Hakusho

• Kyle Herbert, Dragon Ball Z

• Sarah Natochenny, Pokémon

• Ryan Colt Levy, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia

• Reagan Murdock, Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball

• Justin Briner, My Hero Academia

• Chris Wehkamp, My Hero Academia

FAN EXPO FEATURED GAMING VOICE ACTORS INCLUDE:

• Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi

• Nadji Jeter, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

• Roger Craig Smith, Sonic the Hedgehog

• Zach Aguilar, Genshin Impact

• David Hayter, Metal Gear Solid

• Patricia Summersett, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

THE ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE

Celebrity photo ops, autograph signings, Q&A panels, workshops and seminars, including sketch duels and comic creator spotlights, are all part of the ultimate fan experience. Attendees can head to Artist Alley where they'll meet legendary comic creators and find gold and silver age comics, manga, graphic novels, limited edition prints, and best of all, original art and sketches from their favorite artists. For shoppers, retailers specializing in all types of pop culture, anime, gaming, science fiction, horror, nostalgic collectables and more will be selling their hard-to-find wares. For gamers, there will be live, interactive gaming going on throughout the weekend and tons of interactive experiences for the family in our programmed community areas. And, Maid Café Mikkusu will transport you into the world of Japan's kawaii culture. A separately ticketed event, attendees will experience an actual Akihabara-style maid café presentation complete with energetic stage performances, a variety of acts, and interactive games. For upcoming announcements and programming information visit www.fanexpoboston.com

LOTS OF SHOPPING!

Hundreds of retailers from all over join FAN EXPO Boston to make your experience an unforgettable one! Specializing in everything comics, anime, gaming, science fiction and/or horror, these retailers have what you need. Whether it's a comic book from any era, original artwork, graphic novels, memorabilia, DVDs, videos, games, toys or t-shirts – you will find it all here.

COSPLAY!

Cosplayers are invited to enter the Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix Bay State Qualifier competition where the winner of Best in Show will receive a free trip to compete against Cosplay winners of other FAN EXPO shows. For cosplayers who just want to strut their stuff, they can walk the Red Carpet anytime during the show and every participant will get a free photo taken by the official Cosplay Red Carpet photographer.

HOTELS, SHOW HOURS AND TICKET INFO

Stay where you play! FAN EXPO Boston guests have access to special hotel rates at lodging within walking distance of the Hynes Convention Center. Info on special rates and participating hotels can be found at this link.

FAN EXPO Boston show hours: Friday, June 14, from 4:00 to 9:00pm, Saturday, June 15, from 10:00am to 7:00pm and Sunday, June 16, from 10:00am to 5:00pm. The tickets start at $38 and are now on sale for FAN EXPO Boston. There are multiple options for ticket packages including single day pass, family pass, child pass, premium pass, and VIP package. To learn more about the different packages or to purchase tickets visit www.fanexpoboston.com/en/tickets/admission.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

Media Contact

ann murphy, Fan Expo Boston, 1 6175154060, [email protected], https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoboston/

Twitter

SOURCE Fan Expo Boston