FancyAI Launches Agentic Social Engagement to Shape AI Recommendations

New GEO capability finds the third-party conversations AI engines trust and gives brands a direct way to act on them, in real time.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FancyAI, the execution layer for AI discovery, today launched Agentic Social Engagement, a new capability that identifies the third-party conversations shaping how AI engines understand and recommend brands.

Teams can assess and join those conversations directly inside FancyAI, then measure how their AI visibility changes.

When someone asks ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity or Claude what to buy, the answer often draws on sources the brand doesn't control. Independent reviews, Reddit threads, YouTube videos, Quora answers and other public discussions can all influence which brands make the shortlist.

The scale of that influence is significant. A recent study of more than 200 million prompts found that Reddit appeared in 20% or more of Perplexity responses at points during January and February 2026.

No amount of on-site optimization reaches those conversations.

Until now, most Generative Engine Optimization work has centered on the content a brand publishes and the authority it earns through media. Agentic Social Engagement extends that work to the live, third-party conversations AI engines use as evidence.

"AI doesn't rank pages. It recommends brands, and it builds those recommendations from what other people say about you," said Tom Howell, co-founder and CEO of FancyAI. "You can perfect every page you own and still lose a shortlist that's being decided somewhere else. Agentic Social Engagement puts your team in those conversations."

Traditional social listening starts with keywords and ends with a feed of mentions. FancyAI's Agentic Social Engagement works differently. An AI agent reads each conversation in context, assesses its relevance to the business and determines whether it deserves attention.

A prospective customer may be asking for a recommendation. A competitor may be winning the discussion. A reputation issue may be emerging. A category trend may be taking shape. The agent cuts through the noise and shows teams what matters.

Each prioritized conversation appears inside FancyAI alongside recommendation intelligence, visibility tracking, citation building and content execution. Teams can see whether AI engines already cite the underlying page and respond without leaving the platform. The right move might be direct engagement, a factual correction, an earned mention, a new piece of content or no action at all.

FancyAI then measures what changed.

"Listening tools tell you a conversation happened. We tell you where the decision is taking shape," Howell said. "The agent finds the signal and gives the team a direct path to act. Discovery is no longer about being seen. It's about being selected."

Agentic Social Engagement is available this week to current FancyAI customers and as an add-on for new customers. Teams can operate the capability themselves or have FancyAI's strategists run it for them.

To learn more, visit getfancy.ai.

About FancyAI

FancyAI is the execution layer for AI discovery. It shows brands where they stand across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude, then executes the work required to improve those outcomes. The platform brings technical optimization, content execution, citation development, authority building, and agentic social engagement into one system. Teams can run FancyAI themselves or have FancyAI's strategists run the program for them.

Learn more at getfancy.ai.

Media Contact

Chris Barbee

Chief Revenue Officer, FancyAI

[email protected]

312-721-2199

Media Contact

Chris Barbee, FancyAI, 1 3127212199, [email protected], getfancy.ai

SOURCE FancyAI