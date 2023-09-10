FanFunded Revolutionizes College Football Recruitment with Groundbreaking Platform Created To Help Fans Make A Difference

"As a college football athlete and a fan of the sport, I knew right away how the new NIL laws would impact the game. I created FanFunded as a way to bring the fans even closer to their favorite teams and players. With FanFunded, fans can now be the impact and difference," says Founder/CEO Mark Waid. Tweet this

The recent modifications in NIL laws have catalyzed a transformation in the world of college sports, opening avenues for athletes to receive financial compensation for the commercial use of their name, image, and likeness. Unfortunately, the journey has not been smooth sailing for all, with some promising deals, like Jaden Rashada's $13.85 million NIL agreement, failing due to incomplete formalities and unmet contractual obligations.

FanFunded arrives as a beacon of legitimacy in this evolving landscape. The platform ensures that players nationwide can receive donations directed towards fostering top talent in their desired positions, all in a clear, structured, and secure manner.

Making Every Fan a Part of the Team

Mark Waid, the visionary behind FanFunded, emphasizes the app's role in enhancing the fans' connection to the game and the team. "We created FanFunded to be an exciting and safe space where fans can feel truly integrated into the process and the team," says Waid. He reaffirms that athletes are guaranteed to receive 100% of their funds upon signing the National Letter of Intent (NLI), establishing trust and transparency in the process.

Get Ready for the Launch

Get ready to experience a new era of college football with FanFunded, launching on September 15th, 2023. The app will be available on both the App and Android stores, with a user-friendly desktop version accessible at fanfundedapp.com. Mark your calendars and be part of a community that brings fans closer to the action than ever before, making a tangible impact on the future of college football.

About FanFunded

FanFunded is a groundbreaking app that facilitates fan participation in college football recruitment, fostering a community where fans can contribute directly to the success of their favorite teams and players. Founded by elite college athlete and CEO Mark Waid, FanFunded aims to be a vibrant and secure platform that connects fans, athletes, and the game in an unprecedented way.

Media Contact

Alyssa Osman

ARO Effect Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (234) 719-7970

Website: fanfundedapp.com

Note to Editors:

Founder/CEO Mark Waid is available for interviews.

High-resolution images and logos are available upon request.

For more information, visit

fanfundedapp.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Osman, ARO Effect Marketing, 1 (234) 719-7970, [email protected], www.aroeffect.com

SOURCE FanFunded