FanFunded Revolutionizes College Football Recruitment with Groundbreaking Platform Created To Help Fans Make A Difference

FanFunded, a new application that allows fans to raise funds for their favorite college football teams in order to help attract top talent recruits, is gearing up to be the next big college football digital platform.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FanFunded is poised to launch an innovative platform that is set to revolutionize the college football recruitment landscape by enhancing fan engagement and streamlining the athlete compensation process in line with the recent changes to NIL laws. The highly-anticipated app, founded by college football athlete and now CEO Mark Waid, is designed to foster a fun and secure environment where fans can actively participate in the recruitment process, effectively bridging the gap between fans, athletes, and the game they love.
Bridging the Gap in the NIL Era
The recent modifications in NIL laws have catalyzed a transformation in the world of college sports, opening avenues for athletes to receive financial compensation for the commercial use of their name, image, and likeness. Unfortunately, the journey has not been smooth sailing for all, with some promising deals, like Jaden Rashada's $13.85 million NIL agreement, failing due to incomplete formalities and unmet contractual obligations.
FanFunded arrives as a beacon of legitimacy in this evolving landscape. The platform ensures that players nationwide can receive donations directed towards fostering top talent in their desired positions, all in a clear, structured, and secure manner.
Making Every Fan a Part of the Team
Mark Waid, the visionary behind FanFunded, emphasizes the app's role in enhancing the fans' connection to the game and the team. "We created FanFunded to be an exciting and safe space where fans can feel truly integrated into the process and the team," says Waid. He reaffirms that athletes are guaranteed to receive 100% of their funds upon signing the National Letter of Intent (NLI), establishing trust and transparency in the process.
Get Ready for the Launch
Get ready to experience a new era of college football with FanFunded, launching on September 15th, 2023. The app will be available on both the App and Android stores, with a user-friendly desktop version accessible at fanfundedapp.com. Mark your calendars and be part of a community that brings fans closer to the action than ever before, making a tangible impact on the future of college football.
About FanFunded
FanFunded is a groundbreaking app that facilitates fan participation in college football recruitment, fostering a community where fans can contribute directly to the success of their favorite teams and players. Founded by elite college athlete and CEO Mark Waid, FanFunded aims to be a vibrant and secure platform that connects fans, athletes, and the game in an unprecedented way.
