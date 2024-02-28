Fang Consulting Ranks No. 102 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"We are very happy to have recovered from 2020. We are excited about the post-pandemic growth we've seen at Fang Consulting and look forward to future growth as we continue to serve our clients and the people they help," said Tracy Eberly, CEO of Fang Consulting. Post this

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 172 private companies had an average growth rate of 134.06 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,830 jobs and $24.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Midwest starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Established in 1999, Fang Consulting provides Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance consulting services to medical device manufacturers. From start-ups to global industry leaders, Fang's established presence ensures efficiency, covering both pre-market and post-market device phases.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Tracy Eberly, Fang Consulting, 1 (612) 230-9909, [email protected], https://www.fangconsulting.com/

SOURCE Fang Consulting