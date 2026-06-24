Fanlyfun: Why Shared Interests Continue to Be the Most Reliable Starting Point for Online Conversations

The most common way to open an online conversation also happens to be the least effective one. That gap between habit and outcome is what a new anonymous study from Fanlyfun set out to understand.

GIBRALTAR, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online conversation has become the primary way people stay socially connected. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in September 2024, 74% of adults with at least one close friend connect with them digitally at least a few times a week. Texting leads at 61%, social media interaction follows at 39%, and only 29% see a close friend in person that frequently. The quality of how digital conversations begin has never carried more weight.

Fanlyfun set out to understand exactly that. The platform conducted an anonymous study of its users, collecting responses on how they typically initiate exchanges, which openers most often receive replies, what keeps a conversation going once it starts, and what causes users to disengage early. The findings are consistent enough to draw clear conclusions.

The Opener Most People Use Is the One That Works Least

Generic greetings such as "hi" or "hey" were the most commonly used conversation starters across the study. They were also the ones that produced the lowest reply and continuation rates. Users described them as low-effort and easy to ignore — a combination that makes them the most common and the least effective opener at the same time.

What replaced them at the top of the effectiveness ranking was straightforward. 62% of users identified referencing a shared interest as their most successful way to open a conversation. This approach consistently ranked above generic greetings, compliments, and direct personal questions across every segment of the study.

Specificity Is What Makes the Difference

Not all shared-interest openers performed equally well, however. The Fanlyfun study found that specificity was a meaningful factor in how well a given opener tended to land with the person receiving it. Niche or precise references — naming a particular band, game, book, or destination — outperformed broad statements of the "I like music too" variety. Users described specific references as more considered and less scripted, which appeared to be what made them more worth responding to in the first place.

The five interest categories most associated with successful exchanges were:

Entertainment and media

Gaming

Travel

Food and drink

Sports and fitness

What these categories have in common is a combination of broad enough appeal to reach a wide range of people, alongside enough depth to sustain back-and-forth exchange once a conversation has gotten started.

The Real Strength Is in What Comes After the First Reply

One of the more telling findings from the Fanlyfun study is where shared interests did their most significant work. The correlation was strongest not with securing an initial reply, but with conversation longevity. Exchanges that began on common ground were reported to last longer and were more likely to lead to ongoing contact.

The most common reasons users abandoned conversations early were generic or low-effort openers, an absence of common ground, and exchanges where only one person was carrying the weight of the interaction. Shared interests address all three of these failure points at once. For readers looking at the platform from a broader user-experience perspective, Fanlyfun's Safety offers related context on how safety is discussed around Fanlyfun.

Curiosity Completes the Picture

Around 30% of users in the study cited genuine curiosity and thoughtful questions as equally effective to shared interests. This finding adds an important nuance. Shared interests appear to work best when they serve as the basis for engagement rather than as a substitute for it. Common ground opens the door. What the Fanlyfun research suggests is that curiosity is what keeps it open.

The most effective exchanges in the study combined a shared interest with sincere engagement — an opener that referenced something specific, followed by a question or observation that invited the other person in. Neither element alone produced the same outcome as the two together.

About Fanlyfun

Fanlyfun is an online socializing platform for people who want to step outside their daily routine and connect with others in a space built around shared interests. The platform gives users a low-pressure environment to find out who else cares about the same things they do, and to discover what kind of exchange that common ground can produce. Fanlyfun is built on the idea that the conversations worth having tend to start from somewhere specific.

Media Contact

Stephanie Lynch, Fanlyfun, 1 4125881251, [email protected], https://fanlyfun.com/

SOURCE Fanlyfun