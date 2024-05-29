Fannin launches Radiomer Therapeutics with novel targeting vector/ligand platform for radiopharmaceuticals

"We are delighted to be working with Radiomer Therapeutics," said R. Keith Frank, Ph.D, General Manager of Telix IsoTherapeutics Group, Inc. "I have spent nearly forty years in the field, and in my view Raptamers appear to be particularly well-suited as targeting vectors for radiopharmaceuticals." Post this

Radiomer has a rich pipeline of assets in development with lead programs expected to complete Phase 0 imaging/dosimetry trial(s) in cancer patients in Q1 2025. Lead programs address major cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and head and neck cancers.

"Raptamers combine antibody level affinities with desirable physical and pharmacokinetic properties, and a rapid path to clinic," said Atul Varadhachary, MD, PhD, CEO of Radiomer Therapeutics. "We are deploying this unique platform to develop novel therapies against attractive first-in-class oncology targets."

"We are delighted to be working with Radiomer Therapeutics in radiopharmaceutical development," said R. Keith Frank, Ph.D, General Manager of Telix IsoTherapeutics Group, Inc. "I have spent nearly forty years in the field, and in my view Raptamers appear to be particularly well-suited as targeting vectors for radiopharmaceuticals."

Created in 2023, Radiomer Therapeutics operated in stealth during the past year, generating data using the rights to radiopharmaceutical applications for Fannin's Raptamer targeting platform, which has been in the portfolio since 2019.

"Our lead programs include Radiomers targeting both well-established and first-in-class cancer targets," said Phil Breitfeld, MD, Radiomer's Chief Medical Officer. "Our imaging/dosimetry trials are designed to provide clinical evidence of tumor targeting and biodistribution information, positioning us to rapidly initiate a therapeutic program(s) if successful."

About Radiomer

Radiomer Therapeutics, Inc. is a Fannin-founded company that is developing targeted radiopharmaceuticals / radioligand therapies for theranostic applications using Fannin's proprietary Raptamer platform. Raptamers are a novel targeting vector that consist of a single-stranded (ss) DNA backbone decorated with peptide-like side chains to add chemical diversity and improve binding affinity. The modular Raptamer structure allows the addition of a variety of linkers, chelators and isotope payloads. Radiomer Therapeutics has a rich pipeline of with lead programs advancing assets against both well-established and first-in-class cancer targets. The company expects to complete a Phase 0 imaging/dosimetry trial(s) in cancer patients in Q1 2025, to be followed by therapeutic programs. For more information, please visit www.radiomer.com or email [email protected]

About Fannin

Established in 2014, Houston-based Fannin is among the most active early-stage product development groups in the life sciences with a dozen programs/ platforms at different stages of development. Fannin advances its pipeline both internally and through Fannin-founded entities with a combination of investor and grant funding. In the last decade, Fannin has brought in ~35 programs, of which a dozen are active including three in the clinic. Collectively, ~$242 million has been invested across Fannin programs, $71M from grant funding and $171M from investors. An additional critical element to Fannin's business model is helping develop life sciences entrepreneurs locally through an experiential talent development program. The talent development program, which includes part-time interns and full-time fellows/product development associates, has grown to become one of the largest of its kind. The 320+ Fannin alumni have continued their career development in pharma/biotech, medical device/medtech, and VC firms across the local Houston ecosystem and nationally. For more information, visit www.FanninInnovation.com, come by the office at 3900 Essex Lane -- Suite 575 in Houston, or email [email protected].

