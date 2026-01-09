Fannin Partners Awarded $300K Phase I SBIR Grant from the National Eye Institute to Advance First-in-Class Non-VEGF-Targeted Therapeutics for Wet AMD

"NEI's support underscores the strong therapeutic rationale behind pursuing a non-VEGF, disease-selective pathway for patients not responding to anti-VEGF therapies," said Atul Varadhachary, MD, PhD, Managing Partner, "to advance our much-needed therapeutic candidate to IND-enabling studies." Post this

Wet AMD is a leading cause of blindness, with more than 200 million people worldwide affected by neovascular disease. Despite widespread use of anti-VEGF therapies, 30–40% of patients derive little or no benefit due to primary non-response or acquired resistance, leaving a substantial unmet medical need with limited alternative pharmacologic options.

The NEI-funded work will be conducted in collaboration with Dr. Michael E. Boulton, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), an internally recognized investigator with 20 years of NIH-funded research in retinal disease and neovascular pathology. The award will support proof-of-concept studies in validated wet AMD models as well as early safety evaluations.

"There is a clear need for safer and more effective treatments for wet AMD, said Dr. Boulton. Targeting a disease-restricted angiogenic pathway represents a promising new approach. Our collaboration with Fannin on these therapeutics has a strong potential to improve outcomes for patients."

"NEI's support underscores the strong therapeutic rationale behind pursuing a non-VEGF, disease-selective pathway for patients who are not responding to anti-VEGF therapies," added Atul Varadhachary, MD, PhD, Managing Partner at Fannin. "This award enables the efficacy and safety work needed to advance this much-needed therapeutic candidate toward IND-enabling studies."

Non-VEGF targeted Raptamer therapeutics represent a fundamentally new option for patients who do not respond to anti-VEGF therapy. The lead candidate, RP460, is a high-affinity Raptamer (KD 153 pM) that suppresses endothelial cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, all hallmark processes of angiogenesis, and demonstrates robust anti-angiogenic activity in vivo.

Beyond wet AMD, the program also addresses retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), a severe condition in premature infants for which the only available pharmacologic treatment is anti-VEGF agent that can interfere with normal vascular development. Fannin's Raptamer ophthalmology pipeline is designed to address ROP as well as a broader range of retinal and angiogenic diseases beyond wet AMD.

About Raptamers

Raptamers are peptidomimetic DNA oligomers generated using Fannin's in-house Raptamer discovery platform. Raptamers incorporate proprietary chemical base modifications to expand molecular diversity and functionality beyond natural nucleic acids and are designed to achieve high affinity and specificity for disease-relevant targets.

Fannin's Raptamer platform has generated more than 70 high-affinity Raptamers for therapeutic and diagnostic applications, and has supported numerous internal programs and external collaborations. In addition to its ophthalmology programs, Fannin is advancing Raptamer-based therapeutics in oncology, immunology, fibrosis, and gynecology and reproductive health.

About Fannin

Established in 2014, Fannin is one of the most active early-stage life sciences product development groups in the U.S., advancing a dozen therapeutic and platform programs at various stages of development. With over $270 million invested across its programs—$78 million in grant funding and $190 million from investors—Fannin partners with innovators to translate scientific breakthroughs into clinical realities. Its nationally recognized talent development program has trained more than 350 alumni now active across the biopharma ecosystem. For more information, visit www.FanninInnovation.com.

