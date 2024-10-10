Fannin Partners Secures Grant Funding from NIDA and DoD to Advance Novel PDE4B Inhibitors for Neurological Diseases

"NIDA's support of our SUD program highlights the potential of 11h to improve the standard of care for patients suffering from these conditions. The additional DoD funding will allow us to explore 11h's impact on neurodegenerative diseases as well." - Atul Varadhachary, MD, PhD, Fannin Post this

Fannin Partners' earlier StUD work focused on cocaine addiction, where 11h showed strong efficacy in preclinical studies. The current research aims to achieve similar therapeutic success in models of methamphetamine addiction.

In parallel, Fannin is advancing 11h for use in neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and Alzheimer's Disease (AD). The company has been awarded a $250,000 Early Hypothesis Development Award from the Department of Defense (DoD) to test 11h in rodent models of MS. While several treatment options are available for MS, many have significant adverse effects, including liver injury and increased risk of infection. Additionally, approximately 25% of patients with the relapsing-remitting form of MS – accounting for 80% of all cases – do not respond adequately well to current therapies due to issues with medication adherence or disease progression. Fannin aims to bridge this treatment gap by developing an oral medication that slows or reverses disease progression, alleviates symptoms, and improves patients' quality of life without compromising on safety or tolerability.

"NIDA's continued support of our SUD program highlights the potential of 11h to significantly improve the standard of care for patients suffering from these conditions, some of which lack any approved pharmaceutical options", said Atul Varadhachary, MD, PhD, Managing Partner at Fannin. "The additional DoD funding will allow us to explore 11h's impact on neurodegenerative disease, as well. We are grateful for the support from both organizations as we advance 11h towards clinical development."

A portfolio of PDE4 inhibitors was developed by Professor Corey Hopkins at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences (College of Pharmacy), in the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and licensed exclusively to Fannin. 11h, the lead clinical candidate in Fannin's Goldenrod Therapeutics program, was designed to minimize the toxicities associated with existing PDE4 inhibitors. It is orally available, brain penetrant, and has demonstrated promising activity in preclinical models of neurological disease, with early indications of safety and tolerability.

Early development of 11h, including proof-of-concept studies in animal models of opioid addiction, were supported by a $350,000 Phase I SBIR grant from NIDA. The program was subsequently accepted into NIDA's Addiction Treatment Discovery Program, where it continues to receive extensive in-kind support for testing in SUD models.

"Beyond SUDs, our data suggests that 11h could benefit patients with a broad range of neurological conditions", said Fannin's Managing Director, Dev Chatterjee, MD, PhD. "We are excited about 11h's potential to transform the therapeutic landscape and address the unmet medical needs of millions of patients worldwide."

Fannin plans to scale up Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) production and complete IND-enabling toxicology studies in 2025 as it continues to advance 11h into clinical trials for Cocaine Use Disorder and other StUDs.

About Goldenrod Therapeutics

Goldenrod Therapeutics, Inc. is a Fannin program developing PDE4B inhibitors to treat patients with Substance Use Disorder and neurodegenerative diseases, where inflammation and PDE4 signaling play a critical role. Goldenrod's lead candidate, 11h, in-licensed from University of Nebraska Medical Center, is undergoing IND-enabling studies. For more information, visit www.goldenrodtherapeutics.com.

About Fannin

Established in 2015, Houston-based Fannin is among the most active early-stage product development groups in the life sciences, with a dozen programs/platforms at different stages of development. Fannin advances its pipeline both internally and through Fannin-founded entities with a combination of investor and grant funding. In the last decade, Fannin has brought in ~35 programs, of which a dozen are active, including three in the clinic, and has had over $265 million invested across our programs. An additional critical element to our model is helping develop life sciences entrepreneurs locally through our talent development programs. Our talent development program, which includes part-time interns and full-time fellows/product development associates, has grown to become one of the largest of its kind. Our over 350 alumni are active in pharma/biotech, medical device/medtech, and VC firms across our ecosystem and nationally. For more information, visit www.FanninInnovation.com, listen to Atul's Podcast, come by the office at 3900 Essex Lane -- Suite 575 in Houston, or email us at [email protected]

