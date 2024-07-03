Fans Can Return to Aeramor As The Heavenly Places Series Continues With Book Two

Xulon Press presents an original work of Christian fantasy.
CLARKSTON, Mich., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author John Kowalski continues the saga of the world of Aeramor with Heavenly Places 2: Solus Deus ($18.99, paperback, 9781662898891; $8.99, e-book, 9781662898907).
God has called Jonah, Willa, and Wren from Earth to spread the word of His presence to the people of Aeramor. Along the way, they stop to help the widows and orphans of the deadly conflict taking place in this new Israel, protect believers, root out a traitor, and discover the secret of the time-loops surrounding Xof and his team. They must trust that only God can lead them to the enemy's endgame before he destroys both Aeramor and Earth.
"I created a Judeo-Christian storyline for use in a tabletop roleplaying game with my wife and daughter. It turned into a twelve-person, bi-weekly event that has been running for over a year," said Kowalski.
John Kowalski is a Christian first. His faith informs his roles as husband, father, veteran, and servant to the Kingdom of God. Kowalski holds a bachelor's degree in religion and Christian ministry, and works for a non-profit mental health stabilization facility for kids in the foster care system. In addition to his first novel, Heavenly Places: Coram Deo, he has also written blogs and web articles, as well as writing and producing a Christian podcast called "Rise Up!" He lives with his wife and four kids in Michigan.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Heavenly Places 2 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
