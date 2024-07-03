Fans Can Return to Aeramor As The Heavenly Places Series Continues With Book Two

I created a Judeo-Christian storyline for use in a tabletop roleplaying game with my wife and daughter. It turned into a twelve-person, bi-weekly event that has been running for over a year. Post this

John Kowalski is a Christian first. His faith informs his roles as husband, father, veteran, and servant to the Kingdom of God. Kowalski holds a bachelor's degree in religion and Christian ministry, and works for a non-profit mental health stabilization facility for kids in the foster care system. In addition to his first novel, Heavenly Places: Coram Deo, he has also written blogs and web articles, as well as writing and producing a Christian podcast called "Rise Up!" He lives with his wife and four kids in Michigan.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Heavenly Places 2 is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

