'Fantastic' is a book filled with pictures which shows what science cannot explain and that is proof of telling the future in order to enlighten the world with truth

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2023 A psychic predicts that this book will enlighten. It will heal many. It will do very well. Enlightenment is to see the truth hiding under any pretense. Enlightenment removes what we imagine is true. It makes us come face to face with the uncomfortable, strange, and bitter truth.

"Fantastic" (published by Xlibris AU) is a seeing book. It shows picture proofs of telling the future. They show a prediction about a miraculous escape from death. They show a sad and tragic prediction about the haunted death of a paranormal investigator. They show a prediction about a rare coincidence between an Australian doctor and the Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. There is also another suicide prediction of a medical doctor.

The author reads a book called The Three Pounds Crystal Ball. In there, the writer pretends to be a fictional prosecutor, arguing before a fictional judge that there is enough evidence in this world, that suggests that dreams can show the future. Then the author ends up arguing like a prosecutor, before a real judge, with real proofs that her dreams did show the future. The book appeared to predict the author's future.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman receives Oneness Blessings from 'O&O Academy.' So does Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Oneness blessings are believed to create godly coincidences or synchronicities. But there is no proof of it. So the author self-experiments, and co-experiments to create the proofs for everyone to see. Seeing is believing. Seeing is enlightening.

Action speaks louder than words. The author enlightens the world by showing the true face of the government, and the justice system of a first world country. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/769954-fantastic

"Fantastic"

By Dr. Chandrika Barman

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781796006988

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781796006995

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781796007008

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dr. Chandrika Barman is a medical doctor.

