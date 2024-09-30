Fantasy RV Tours and AdventureGenie Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize RV Travel

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with AdventureGenie, a collaboration that represents a new era for RV Travel," said Nel Filliger, CEO of Fantasy RV Tours. Post this

"Partnering with AdventureGenie is a natural fit for us," said Nel Filliger, CEO of Fantasy RV Tours. "We're thrilled to announce our partnership with AdventureGenie, a collaboration that represents a new era for RV Travel. By integrating their cutting-edge technology with our premier RV experiences, we're setting the stage for unparalleled travel adventures that blend convenience, innovation, and the joy of exploration."

Fantasy RV Tours is the leading provider of guided RV vacations, offering professionally planned travel experiences across the USA, Canada, Alaska, Mexico, and Overseas. Known for delivering safe, worry-free adventures, they cater to RV enthusiasts of all levels, from first-time travelers to seasoned road warriors. Each tour is curated to showcase iconic destinations, cultural highlights, and unique local attractions, all while providing the security of expert guides, guaranteed campsites, and the camaraderie of fellow travelers. With a reputation for creating memorable journeys, Fantasy combines the freedom of RV travel with the ease and comfort of guided vacations.

AdventureGenie is an AI-powered trip planning platform designed specifically for RV travelers. With its state-of-the-art technology, AdventureGenie is transforming the once tedious RV trip planning process into an effortless joy that crafts personalized itineraries in minutes, including campgrounds, unique attractions, and special options tailored to each user's interests. AdventureGenie offers innovative features such as a personalized campground scoring and matching system based on the user's camping preferences (GenieMatch). AdventureGenie's most recent product release, called Personal Genie, showcases a natural language processing (NLP) feature of their innovative trip planner. Personal Genie guides users through every step of the road trip planning process, from routing to selecting appropriate campgrounds to choosing activities and making helpful suggestions along the way.

Together, Fantasy RV Tours and AdventureGenie are set to redefine how RV enthusiasts plan and experience their adventures. Through this partnership, travelers will benefit from Fantasy RV Tours' unmatched expertise in guided vacations and AdventureGenie's ability to personalize and streamline trip planning.

AdventureGenie Co-Founder and CEO, Scott Lengel, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Fantasy RV Tours has offered professionally guided RV caravans and rallies around the world for more than 35 years. Being able to partner with such a well-respected and established tour operator is an absolute honor for AdventureGenie. We are thrilled to be able to sprinkle our Genie magic on what we believe are the best RV tours being offered in the world."

With this groundbreaking partnership, Fantasy RV Tours and AdventureGenie are paving the way for a new era of RV travel—one where technology meets the spirit of guided exploration.

About Fantasy RV Tours: The world's most distinctive RV tour company, providing sought-after RV vacations to over 90 destinations throughout the USA, Canada, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia and other worldwide locations. With over three decades in the RV industry, they have taken more than 75,000 RVers on their trip of a lifetime. Fantasy is the exclusive travel partner of some of the largest R V clubs and manufacturers – including FMCA, AIM, Good Sam Membership, and Winnebago. For more information https://www.fantasyrvtours.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

About AdventureGenie: AdventureGenie is the world's first AI-powered, end to end system for planning exciting journeys for the RVer, camper and road tripper. Its mission is to deliver the most immersive, innovative, and intelligent adventure travel planning solution to the RV and camping community. Whether starting from a curated GenieTrip or creating a fully customized and personalized journey from your own ideas, AdventureGenie's got you covered. With innovative features like Personal Genie, GenieJourney and GenieWishes, simply tell us in a few words where you'd like to go and what you'd like to do and our GenieMagic creates a custom trip for you in minutes. And with GenieMatch, we'll make sure to find the campgrounds that are a best fit for you. For more information visit https://adventuregenie.com/, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

