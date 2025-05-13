FantasyTrack™ Brings Horse-Racing Style Strategy to Fantasy Sports

"If the Super Bowl had a starting gate, this would be it," said Justin Jones, founder of SNG LABS Post this

"We believe this format can become a new standard—offering a faster, cleaner way to play across thousands of events," Jones added. "It bridges the gap between fantasy and betting in a way that just makes sense to the modern fan."

The platform supports contests around single events—including marquee moments like the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, or March Madness—making it easy for users to wager on athlete performance across all major men's and women's sports. A provisional patent has been filed covering the contest format, payout structure, and interactive interface—giving partners confidence in its originality and defensibility.

During the 2025 Kentucky Derby, over $240 million was wagered through pari-mutuel pools, with takeout rates on straight and exotic bets averaging 17.5% to 22%—highlighting the massive earning potential of a single high-visibility event. An additional $20–35 million was likely wagered through U.S. sportsbooks offering fixed-odds bets on the Derby, reinforcing the appetite for simplified, winner-based formats. FantasyTrack(TM) aims to capture that same energy across the broader sports calendar—across over 10,000 games annually.

FantasyTrackTM is currently in development and open to licensing, partnerships, or integration opportunities.

About SNG LABS

SNG LABS is a Minneapolis-based sports-tech venture studio building original, IP-protected platforms in fantasy, gaming, betting, and fan engagement.

