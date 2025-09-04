Far Niente Celebrates the Start of the 2025 Harvest with Spotlight on Chardonnay

"Everything we do, whether in the vineyard or the cellar, is grounded in quality," said Nicole Marchesi, Director of Winemaking, Far Niente Post this

"Everything we do, whether in the vineyard or the cellar, is grounded in quality," said Nicole Marchesi, Director of Winemaking. "We've spent the past few weeks watching the weather and monitoring the sugar, acidity and flavor in our vineyards so that when harvested, we had all the potential for an outstanding wine that reflects the integrity of the vineyards and the beauty of this specific vintage."

Far Niente's Chardonnay program has long set the standard for exemplary white wine in Napa Valley. Under Marchesi's leadership, she has continued to evolve each offering, while remaining true to the recognizable Far Niente style of vibrant acidity, integrated oak, and a silky texture that offers both immediate pleasure and long-term cellaring potential. Vineyard sourcing is critically important, and grapes are meticulously selected from estate vineyards in Napa Valley's coolest regions.

The newest of these vineyards is Grand Sky, which is perched along the northern edge of the Carneros region. Its rolling, dramatic hills of ancient Great Valley soils and cool, steady climate encourage slow, even ripening, yielding particularly expressive and elegant fruit. Additional estate vineyards in Coombsville, such as Berlenbach, Barrow Lane, Carpenter, and John's Creek, each bring distinct elements to the final bottlings.

Far Niente's portfolio reflects its enduring commitment to site-driven, age-worthy wines. Current releases include the Far Niente 2023 Napa Valley Chardonnay (srp $76), a blend of superlative vineyards that offers enchanting notes of citrus, white floral and melon, and the Far Niente 2023 Coombsville Chardonnay (srp $110), a radiant expression of the appellation's cool-climate elegance with white peach, pear, and fresh minerality. Alongside these vibrant wines, the winery also offers its Cave Collection, a curated library of older vintages that highlight the complexity and aging potential of Far Niente's signature style.

This year also marks Marchesi's first full vintage leading winemaking for Dolce, Far Niente Wine Estates' exquisite late-harvest wine, affectionately known as "liquid gold." Crafted from Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc, Dolce (srp $115) is produced in extremely limited quantities and aged for years before release. Its rich, lush profile offers notes of honey, stone fruit, orange and warm spice. Marchesi worked alongside longtime Dolce winemaker Greg Allen to learn the nuances of this special wine, which is made from grapes affected by Botrytis, a beneficial mold that serves to dehydrate the grapes and concentrate the flavors.

"Dolce is a wine unlike any other. It's rare, labor-intensive, and requires meticulous attention to detail both in the vineyard and winery," said Marchesi. "Crafting a late-harvest wine means making small, precise decisions, and having extra confidence in Mother Nature. That challenge is part of what makes it so rewarding, and why I'm so excited to guide the next chapter of this extraordinary wine."

With favorable growing conditions throughout the season, the 2025 vintage is expected to bring exceptional quality. Moderate temperatures have provided an opportunity for excellent flavor development while maintaining crisp acidity and brightness. Along with her vineyard and cellar teams, Marchesi is committed to producing wines that capture the character of this vintage for both Far Niente and Dolce.

About Far Niente

Nestled in the heart of Oakville, California, Far Niente has been a Napa Valley benchmark since 1885, crafting masterful wines from Napa Valley's prime appellations. Its iconic Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, rooted in a timeless, distinct style established by Gil Nickel in the 1980s, set the standard for the wines within the House of Far Niente. Inspired by the Italian phrase "Il dolce far niente"—the sweetness of doing nothing—Far Niente is more than a winery; it is a way of life. Its enchanting 19th-century estate in the heart of Oakville, California, invites guests to unwind and reconnect with what matters most. To learn more, visit farniente.com or follow along on Facebook @farnientewine or Instagram @farnientewinery.

About Dolce

Dolce represents the pinnacle of late-harvest winemaking. As the only American winery dedicated exclusively to producing a single late-harvest wine, Dolce has become a symbol of precision and luxury. This remarkable wine within the House of Far Niente's portfolio achieves an exquisite balance of acidity and sweetness, made possible through the rare development of botrytis, a phenomenon that only occurs under the right conditions. Crafted from a blend of late-harvest Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc and aged to perfection in the caves beneath Far Niente's Stone Winery, Dolce benefits from the ideal aging conditions in our caves while reaching its full potential. This painstaking process has helped make Dolce one of the most respected late-harvest wines from Napa Valley. To learn more, visit farniente.com/wineries/dolce.

Media Contact

Aimee Sands Carney, Studio 707 for Far Niente, 1 7073630179, [email protected], https://farniente.com/

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707 for Far Niente, 1 7072879727, [email protected], https://farniente.com/

SOURCE Far Niente