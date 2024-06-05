Far Niente Toasts Success of 2024 Collective Napa Valley Auction Weekend

"Auction weekend was incredibly lively and energetic, bringing together friends and neighbors from across our industry. It is always inspiring to see our community come together in such a meaningful way," said Steve Spadarotto, CEO, Far Niente Wine Estates. Post this

The culmination of an entire weekend of activities, Saturday's Auction Napa Valley featured an elegant reception, exquisite menu, and live entertainment, making it an unforgettable night for all attendees. Beginning in the historic Carriage House, guests indulged in a luxurious caviar bar by Caviar Russe before enjoying an elegant dinner from PRESS, served in front of the storied Far Niente Stone Winery. Wines from more than 40 wineries were featured, showcasing a beautiful array of selections from Napa Valley. Selections of Far Niente were poured including the renowned Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and the celebrated late-harvest wine, Dolce, with dessert. The true highlight of the evening was the live auction, hosted on the sprawling Gazebo lawn. Energy was high as bidders vied for rare wines, travel experiences and more.

"We were delighted to host the live auction at Far Niente and work with their team to create a memorable evening," said Stacey Dolan Capitani, vice president of marketing, Napa Valley Vintners. "The stunning property was a perfect setting for the intimate evening. Far Niente generously donated the space and their team helped us ensure a world-class experience for everyone."

Far Niente also has a deep history of charitable contributions and actively supports the community through a wide range of programs. Hosting Auction Napa Valley is a testament to the winery's ongoing commitment to philanthropy and its role as a trusted steward of the Napa Valley community.

"Giving back is a fundamental part of the Far Niente story. Our founders, Gil and Beth Nickel, instilled a philosophy of generosity and dedication to being responsible neighbors and partners; that commitment is core to our mission today," said Kate McManus, vice president of marketing, Far Niente Wine Estates. "Caring for our youth is a community responsibility, and we are thrilled that this successful auction will help support youth mental health programs."

This year's Collective Napa Valley Auction Weekend not only highlighted the exceptional wines and culinary excellence that define Napa Valley but also underscored the community's unwavering dedication to philanthropic endeavors. For more information about Far Niente, please visit www.farniente.com.

About Far Niente Winery

Situated in the heart of Oakville, Far Niente Winery has been a benchmark in the Napa Valley for over four decades, with a history dating back to 1885 when pioneer John Benson established the estate. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the gravity-fed winery was designed by Hamden McIntyre, who also designed many of Napa's most iconic wineries. Under the stewardship of Martin Stelling and later the Nickel family, who restored the winery in 1979, Far Niente has been inspired by the great wine estates of Europe, crafting world-class expressions of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay. This ethos, deeply ingrained in the winery's actions, has positioned Far Niente as a standard-bearer for quality in the global wine community, continuously innovating to uphold and advance its legacy. Today, Far Niente Wine Estates owns and operates six premium wineries across the prestigious Napa and Russian River Valleys. For more information, visit www.farniente.com or follow along on Facebook @farnientewine or Instagram @farnientewinery.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707 for Far Niente, 1 7072879727 101, [email protected], https://farniente.com/

Aimee Sands, Studio 707 for Far Niente, 1 7072879727 103, [email protected], https://farniente.com/

SOURCE Far Niente