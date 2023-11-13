Far Niente Wine Estates Announces New Vice President of Consumer Experiences

"I take personal pride in ensuring each of the estates I oversee is aligned with the brand, from aesthetic to employee interactions, and am honored to be working with legacy brands such as Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel and to be at the forefront of Bella Union's DTC journey." Post this

"With her visionary leadership, Erin will continue our legacy of excellence in hospitality, connecting wine enthusiasts with our exceptional vintages, vineyards, and heritage," says CEO Steve Spadarotto. "Her passion for implementing innovative strategies will continue to help us set new standards in luxury hospitality, enhancing the connection between our wines and our customers."

Possessing the experience to evolve further and refine FNWE's DTC business, Erin's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional wine experiences and fostering a culture of excellence contributes to her incomparable leadership. In her previous role, Erin oversaw the strategy, growth, and performance of 13 wine club programs, and 11 tasting rooms across three states, managing a team of over 150 employees and serving over 220,000 customers annually. Erin's well-established reputation in the industry affirms her role as a strong leader and trailblazer in DTC who is adept at building loyal teams with a continual focus on elevating the guest experience.

Erin's extensive background in curating experiences tailored to the preferences of the next generation of consumers will help shape Bella Union Winery's offerings to cater to a dynamic and evolving market. Her passion for designing elevated experiences, coupled with her talent for identifying potential within established offerings, will distinguish her as a valuable asset to the development, management, and execution of all DTC offerings at Far Niente, Nickel & Nickel, and Bella Union.

"I am thrilled to utilize my expertise alongside the seasoned Far Niente Wine Estates team to curate and create experiences for Bella Union that have the iconic Far Niente threads woven throughout, with the intent of reaching the next generation of consumers," says Erin. "I take personal pride in ensuring each of the estates I oversee is aligned with the brand, from aesthetic to employee interactions, and am honored to be working with legacy brands such as Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel and to be at the forefront of Bella Union's DTC journey."

Erin has completed WSET Level III, WISE Academy Tasting Room Professional and Tasting Room Management Certification, among a number of additional professional certifications relevant to the work ahead at Far Niente Wine Estates.

About Far Niente Wine Estates - https://farniente.com/

Our legacy dates to 1885, when John Benson turned his dream into reality, constructing the iconic Far Niente stone winery in the heart of Napa Valley. In 1979, the Nickel family continued this rich heritage, meticulously restoring Far Niente to its original grandeur, establishing an internationally acclaimed world-class winery celebrated for its Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in the heart of Oakville. Preserving and advancing the Napa legacy that began over 135 years ago has been the driving force behind Far Niente Wine Estates. As stewards of more than 400 acres of premier Napa and Russian River Valley vineyards, we've laid the foundation for gradual expansion into additional wineries. Today, our portfolio includes Nickel & Nickel, a pioneer in single-vineyard, single-varietal Cabernet Sauvignon, Bella Union, dedicated to showcasing diverse expressions of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon, Post & Beam, where we employ time-honored techniques to craft a contemporary and approachable style of wine, EnRoute, devoted to producing world-class Pinot Noir, and Dolce, recognized as America's leading late-harvest wine. Far Niente Wine Estates is unwavering in our commitment to responsible and sustainable winemaking, creating enduring value for all stakeholders. As custodians of the land entrusted to us, we prioritize minimizing our environmental impact while maximizing care for the environment. Our generosity extends beyond the winery to the community that enriches us, and we uphold transparency and authenticity in our ethical standards. At the heart of our organization is a celebration of each team member's unique differences, fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion.

