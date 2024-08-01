Far Niente Wine Estates Welcomes Thomas Rivers Brown, Driving Continuous Improvement in Cabernet Sauvignon Programs

"Since the very beginning of Far Niente Wine Estates, we have been driven by an enduring sense of curiosity and desire to always learn from the best. Thomas Rivers Brown is a master of the craft," said Andrew Delos, Vice President of Winemaking, Far Niente Wine Estates. Post this

The collaboration first began in the vineyards as part of a significant Far Niente Wine Estates' initiative to enhance the quality of Cabernet Sauvignon from the ground up. Brown, who has a deep understanding of Napa Valley's terroir, worked closely with the winemaking and vineyard operations teams to implement advanced viticultural practices in Far Niente's historic Stelling Vineyard on the western Oakville bench, and Bella Union Estate vineyards in Rutherford. Meticulous improvements included the replanting of select blocks with new clones and rootstocks, adjusting row orientations and utilizing new trellising techniques, as well as the introduction of sustainable farming methods designed to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"Oakville and Rutherford are among the highest quality AVAs for Cabernet Sauvignon in the world, and this partnership is an exciting opportunity to see what we can achieve with these incredible vineyards and how we can make the best wines possible from these sites," said Brown. "I look forward to working with the Far Niente team to produce wines that not only reflect the exceptional quality of these sites but also set new standards for Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon."

Brown also collaborated to push the boundaries of winemaking excellence in Oakville, paving the way for the development of the new Far Niente Benson Vale Cabernet Sauvignon, a prestige wine that stands as the ultimate expression of the pedigreed Stelling Vineyard. Named for pioneer John Benson, who founded the winery in 1885, Brown and Far Niente winemaker Nicole Marchesi made Benson Vale from premier blocks, and used the best possible barrels, capturing the incredible elegance and power of the famed vineyard while sparing no effort in crafting the extremely limited-release wine. Far Niente's inaugural 2021 Benson Vale Cabernet Sauvignon, $500, is only available directly through the winery.

To emphasize the character of Rutherford fruit, as well as the improvements made to the estate vineyard, Brown also consulted with Bella Union winemaker Brooke Bobyak Price on the creation of the winery's new Bella Union Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon, $220. The epitome of Rutherford sourcing, the wine is made from hand-selected vineyard blocks, each fermented separately and aged in the best barrels. Every step of its creation was thoughtful and intentional, a testament to Bella Union's commitment to quality. Fruit from the Rutherford estate vineyards is also used in a new line of distinctive small-lot red wine blends, including La Gemma, $155, a robust, structured, predominately Cabernet Sauvignon blend with a touch of Merlot; Cultivist, $130, a refined blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon; and Liaison, $110, a juicy, plush blend of Malbec, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. The wines will be available at the new Bella Union Estate Winery, opening this summer in Rutherford.

By partnering with Thomas Rivers Brown, Far Niente Wine Estates not only reaffirms its commitment to producing world-class wines but also sets new benchmarks in the realm of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. As these new wines are unveiled, Far Niente and Bella Union Estate invite wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs to experience the remarkable results of this collaboration.

Our legacy dates to 1885, when John Benson turned his dream into reality, constructing the iconic Far Niente stone winery in the heart of Napa Valley. In 1979, the Nickel family continued this rich heritage, meticulously restoring Far Niente to its original grandeur, establishing an internationally acclaimed world-class winery celebrated for its Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in the heart of Oakville. Preserving and advancing the Napa legacy that began over 135 years ago has been the driving force behind Far Niente Wine Estates. As stewards of more than 400 acres of premier Napa and Russian River Valley vineyards, we've laid the foundation for gradual expansion into additional wineries. Today, our portfolio includes Nickel & Nickel, a pioneer in single-vineyard, single-varietal Cabernet Sauvignon, Bella Union, dedicated to showcasing diverse expressions of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon, Post & Beam, where we employ time-honored techniques to craft a contemporary and approachable style of wine, EnRoute, devoted to producing world-class Pinot Noir, and Dolce, recognized as America's leading late-harvest wine. Far Niente Wine Estates is unwavering in our commitment to responsible and sustainable winemaking, creating enduring value for all stakeholders. As custodians of the land entrusted to us, we prioritize minimizing our environmental impact while maximizing care for the environment. Our generosity extends beyond the winery to the community that enriches us, and we uphold transparency and authenticity in our ethical standards. At the heart of our organization is a celebration of each team member's unique differences, fostering a culture of belonging. For more details, visit https://farniente.com/.

