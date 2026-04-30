Fareportal Announces Launch of Fareportal Enterprise Solutions, Enabling Partners to Own and Scale Travel Offerings

Fareportal's new enterprise line of business combines global travel inventory, proven technology, and end-to-end operating capabilities for travel and non travel companies.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fareportal, the global travel technology company operating the brands CheapOair and OneTravel, has introduced Fareportal Enterprise Solutions, a new line of business offerings designed to enable partners, both within and outside travel, to launch, expand, and scale end-to-end travel services without building or managing complex travel infrastructure themselves.

Fareportal Enterprise Solutions extends Fareportal's proprietary, enterprise‑grade platform, refined over more than 25 years of operating high‑volume consumer travel businesses, to partners seeking to offer travel as a core value within their own ecosystems. The offering combines global travel content across flights, hotels, rental cars, vacation packages, ancillaries, experiences (tours/activities), with modular enterprise technology, and proven fulfillment and servicing operations into partner-configured solutions built for scale, reliability, and control. Fareportal directly sources this content across multiple global distribution systems (GDSs), over 40 NDC connections, direct airlines, hotel APIs, and other supplier integrations, and surfaces the most competitive, flexible, and relevant booking options.

"Many companies want to own the travel experience for their customers, but travel is one of the most operationally complex categories in commerce," said Nipun Joshi, AVP of Product and AI Experiences at Fareportal. "Fareportal Enterprise Solutions removes that complexity. We not only provide the technology, but we also provide global travel inventory and offer payment orchestration, servicing infrastructure, and operational expertise. And because we continuously innovate on our own consumer brands, those advancements flow directly to our partners as well."

Enabling Travel Across Industries

Fareportal Enterprise Solutions is designed for a broad range of organizations, including travel companies such as airlines, cruise companies, travel agencies and operators, hotel groups, seeking to expand beyond their core offerings, as well as financial institutions and fintech platforms to offer travel for rewards, loyalty, engagement, and cardholder benefits.

The platform also empowers retailers, membership brands, and marketplaces to integrate travel as a new commerce category, and HR and employee benefits programs to add discounted, value driven travel booking incentives and related services. By combining bespoke, partner‑configured solutions with flexible delivery models, Fareportal enables partners to retain control over branding, customer experience, economics, and data, while leveraging Fareportal's global scale, deep supply relationships, and proven operational maturity.

End-to-end Travel at Scale

Unlike traditional travel technology vendors, Fareportal Enterprise Solutions delivers end‑to‑end travel enablement, spanning the full value chain:

Global content across air, hotels, rental cars, vacation packages, ancillaries, experiences (tours/activities)

Complex payments and fintech orchestration, including multi‑currency flows, mixed cash‑and‑loyalty models, fraud mitigation, and reconciliation

orchestration, including multi‑currency flows, mixed cash‑and‑loyalty models, mitigation, and reconciliation Best‑in‑class customer experience and service, combining human travel agents with advanced AI‑assisted tooling

Discovery, pricing, and ancillaries merchandising optimized through proprietary technology

Branded concierge desk for pre- and post‑booking contact center engagement, fulfillment and servicing, including changes, cancellations, refunds, disruptions, and live traveler support

This integrated approach allows partners, especially those without prior travel operations, to enter or expand in travel with confidence, speed, and scalability.

"We've spent decades solving the hardest problems in travel, at consumer scale," Joshi added. "Now we're making those capabilities accessible to partners who want to own travel as part of their core offering and not outsource it to third‑party marketplaces."

Fareportal Enterprise Solutions is available now. For more information, visit www.fareportal.com/FES

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a New York-based hybrid travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel. Through its proprietary technology and company-operated global contact centers, Fareportal provides travelers with seamless access to over 500 airlines, a million lodging options, and a broad network of car rental providers worldwide.

In addition to serving millions of travelers, Fareportal is also a trusted B2B partner, offering white-label backend processing solutions that enable airlines, hotels, and travel providers to scale their booking capabilities efficiently. By combining advanced technology with a human touch, Fareportal ensures that both partners and customers receive personalized support through multiple channels, including online platforms, mobile apps, dedicated phone assistance, and live chat.

With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and strong industry partnerships, Fareportal continues to enhance the travel booking experience for both its partners and travelers worldwide.

Media Contact

Lily Baizer, Fareportal, 1 9258729688, [email protected], www.fareportal.com/FES

SOURCE Fareportal