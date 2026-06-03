Fareportal Announces Major Enhancement to ClubMiles Loyalty Program, Allowing Members to Apply Points Directly to Flights

Fareportal introduces a revamp of the ClubMiles loyalty rewards program for CheapOair and OneTravel.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fareportal, a global travel technology company that operates the online travel agencies (OTAs) CheapOair and OneTravel, today announced a revamp of the ClubMiles loyalty rewards program.

The updated program reflects Fareportal's broader strategy to invest in long-term customer value. By reimagining the ClubMiles loyalty structure from the ground up, the company is delivering greater flexibility, more transparent value, and faster access to meaningful benefits. The enhanced ClubMiles loyalty program introduces a range of upgrades designed to make rewards easier to earn, redeem, and accelerate, including:

The revamped ClubMiles program introduces a new redemption capability that addresses one of the most common frustrations in OTA loyalty programs:

Point Redemption for Flights: Members can now redeem ClubMiles points directly toward the cost of airfare (on a majority of flights) giving members greater flexibility than most other major OTAs in applying loyalty points to flights.

This addition builds on a set of existing features designed to help members earn rewards faster and reach elite status sooner:

Double-Dip Rewards: Travelers earn loyalty points alongside the airline miles they accrue when flying, building two rewards balances simultaneously with no tradeoff between them.





Attainable Elite Status: Achievable qualification thresholds for Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, requiring fewer bookings than many competing platforms, putting premium benefits within reach for a broader range of members.





Accelerated App Earnings: Members who book through the mobile app can earn up to double the points they would receive booking on the desktop site, accelerating the path to meaningful rewards.

The revamp also brings existing Fareportal traveler services formally into the loyalty framework:

Automated Check-In, Internet Calling, Priority Support, and Flight Disruption Assistance: Automated check-in and free Internet calling (both available exclusively in the app). Also, priority customer support, and flight disruption assistance are now structured membership benefits, giving ClubMiles members consistent access to these services.

"The ClubMiles program update started with a simple question: how can we deliver more meaningful value to our travelers at every step of their journey," said Manish Sharma, SVP, Finance and Fintech Products at Fareportal. "We rebuilt the program to remove friction, eliminate redemption limitations, and make it easier for customers to access and enjoy real benefits, faster. We're creating a loyalty experience that is more transparent, flexible, and truly rewarding for the customer."

For more details and to book flights, visit Cheapoair.com and OneTravel.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a New York-based travel technology company that operates a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel. Through proprietary web and app technology and 24/7 customer support, Fareportal provides travelers with access to over 500 airlines, a million lodging options, and a broad network of car rental providers worldwide.

In addition to serving millions of travelers, Fareportal is a trusted B2B partner, offering white-label backend solutions that enable airlines, hotels, and travel providers to scale booking capabilities efficiently. By combining advanced technology with a human touch, Fareportal ensures that partners and customers receive personalized support across online platforms, mobile apps, dedicated phone assistance, and live chat. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and strong industry partnerships, Fareportal continues to enhance the travel booking experience for partners and travelers worldwide.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations, Fareportal, 1 2129995585, [email protected]

SOURCE Fareportal