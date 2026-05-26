Fareportal Expands Long-Term Partnership with Sabre to Accelerate Global Growth and AI-Driven Distribution

Fareportal announces partnership expansion with Sabre.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company behind leading travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel, today announced an expanded, long-term partnership with Sabre, a global leader in travel technology. The new agreement deepens collaboration across distribution, analytics, and next-generation tools – supporting Fareportal's strategy to scale and deliver more relevant, efficient, and customer-centric travel experiences.

Under the enhanced relationship, Fareportal will continue to use Sabre's AI-native technology across its travel brands to help refine search, improve merchandising, and bring innovations to market faster. The agreement also includes plans to introduce Sabre's NDC capabilities into Fareportal's existing connections. This is part of Fareportal's overall strategy to implement agentic AI towards orchestrating end-to-end shopping experiences.

"As we continue to grow across various markets, we're investing in the technology and partnerships that help us deliver better choice, transparency, and value for travelers," said Yuvraj Datta, Chief Supply and Revenue Officer at Fareportal. "Our expanded partnership with Sabre strengthens our distribution foundation and empowers our teams with deeper analytics and AI-driven capabilities to optimize performance and speed innovation."

Jay Jones, Vice President, Agency Sales, Americas, Sabre said: "As Fareportal scales, access to intelligent travel technology is even more critical. This expanded partnership brings together Sabre's global reach and AI-driven capabilities to help modernize distribution and explore new ways to engage travelers."

Through this strengthened partnership, Fareportal will be empowered to:

Deepen analytics and AI collaboration to refine search, optimize merchandising, and improve performance across Fareportal's brands.

Scale growth with a robust global technology platform and strong content coverage across air, hotel, and car.

Accelerate time-to-market for new capabilities aligned with modern retailing standards and evolving traveler expectations.

For travelers, these enhancements mean access to richer content, better fares, and more seamless booking experiences across CheapOair and OneTravel. For the industry, the partnership underscores Fareportal's commitment to modernizing travel retailing through technology, data, and strong ecosystem collaborations.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a New York-based travel technology company that operates a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel. Through proprietary web and app technology and 24/7 customer support, Fareportal provides travelers with access to over 500 airlines, a million lodging options, and a broad network of car rental providers worldwide.

In addition to serving millions of travelers, Fareportal is a trusted B2B partner, offering white-label backend solutions that enable airlines, hotels, and travel providers to scale booking capabilities efficiently. By combining advanced technology with a human touch, Fareportal ensures that partners and customers receive personalized support across online platforms, mobile apps, dedicated phone assistance, and live chat.

With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and strong industry partnerships, Fareportal continues to enhance the travel booking experience for partners and travelers worldwide.

About Sabre

Powering the agentic revolution in travel. Sabre is an AI‑native technology leader, backed by one of the world's largest travel data clouds. With AI at its core and operating at unparalleled scale, Sabre transforms insights into innovation, empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Sabre is built on an open, modular, cloud‑native architecture and serves as the backbone for both established leaders and bold, new disruptors, guiding them to the next age of travel retailing through intelligent, connected, and personalized experiences.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations, Fareportal, 1 2129995585, [email protected]

SOURCE Fareportal