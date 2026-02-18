Fareportal Recognized by Philippine Airlines as Top Sales Agent

Award highlights Fareportal's multi‑year leadership in the New York market and its growing partnership with Asia's longest‑operating airline.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, announced today that it has once again been honored by Philippine Airlines as a recipient of the PAL Award, a distinction presented during the airline's celebration of its 85th anniversary in Bohol, Philippines, to the top travel agencies in the world.

This year's recognition marks Fareportal's third consecutive Top Sales Agent award in the New York market, underscoring a consistently strong performance and year-over-year growth in Philippine Airlines ticket sales. Anupama Singh, Fareportal VP of Supplier Relations & Revenue Management, attended the event in Bohol, and accepted the award on the company's behalf.

"Our team is incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Philippine Airlines for the third year in a row," said Yuvraj Datta, Chief Supply and Revenue Officer at Fareportal. "The award reflects the strength of our longstanding partnership, our shared focus on the customer, and the continued popularity of the Philippines as a destination among our travelers."

During the ceremony, Justin Warby, Philippine Airlines' Vice President for Sales and Distribution, recognized Fareportal's role in expanding the airline's reach in the U.S. market. Philippine Airlines leadership also highlighted the airline's strategic priorities for 2026, including network expansion, enhanced connectivity, and investments in both operational and digital transformation – areas closely aligned with Fareportal's technology-driven approach.

"For years, Fareportal has been instrumental in strengthening our presence in the U.S. market," Warby said. "The company's deep engagement with the Filipino diaspora, strong digital capabilities, and commitment to excellence make them a reliable partner. We look forward to continuing this momentum and connecting more travelers to the Philippines and beyond."

About Fareportal: Fareportal is a New York-based travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel. Through its proprietary technology and company-operated global contact centers, Fareportal provides travelers with access to over 500 airlines, thousands of lodging options, and a broad network of car rental providers worldwide. Fareportal is also a trusted B2B partner, offering white-label backend processing that enables airlines, hotels, and travel providers to scale their booking capabilities efficiently. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and strong industry partnerships, Fareportal continues to enhance the travel booking experience for both its partners and travelers worldwide.

About Philippine Airlines: Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the flag carrier of the Philippines and Asia's first commercial airline. The only full-service network airline in the country, PAL operates a modern fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and De Havilland aircraft, offering scheduled nonstop flights out of hubs from Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to 31 destinations across the Philippines and 39 international destinations in North America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. For North American travelers, PAL's Boeing 777s and Airbus A350s provide direct service from Manila to seven convenient gateways in the region, including Hawaii. PAL delivers air cargo and charter services and has been recognized as an APEX Four™ Star recipient. In 2025, Cirium named PAL the Asia-Pacific carrier with the highest on-time performance.

