Fareportal Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Amadeus to Drive Innovation in Travel Distribution

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fareportal, the travel technology company behind leading travel brands CheapOair and OneTravel, and Amadeus, one of the world's most trusted and innovative travel technology providers today announced an expanded long-term partnership. The renewed collaboration marks a major leap forward in Fareportal's mission to build the most advanced, flexible, and customer-centric distribution ecosystem in the industry.

The new agreement follows a rigorous RFP process to identify the ideal partner capable of fueling Fareportal's next stage of growth. After evaluating top providers, Fareportal selected Amadeus for its cutting-edge capabilities, global reach, and shared vision for accelerating innovation across air, hotel, and car booking channels.

As part of the commercial relationship, and to streamline operations, Fareportal also contracted Outpayce B2B Wallet, a solution that allows Fareportal to transform how it pays suppliers, replacing legacy settlement approaches with flexible virtual card payments that support the organization's commercial strategy.

"As we shape the future of travel, we're doubling down on technology that unlocks better choice, more transparency, and richer experiences for travelers," said Yuvraj Datta, Chief Supply and Revenue Officer at Fareportal. "Amadeus delivers the scale, expertise, and next-gen infrastructure we need – especially as the industry moves rapidly toward a new, modern travel retailing environment. We're excited to build this future together."

Carter Davis, VP, Sales and Account Management, Americas, Amadeus said: "We're delighted that our technology will power Fareportal's ambitious growth strategy, providing the connectivity, rich content and technical capabilities that ensure relevant and attractive offers for its travelers. Fareportal's choice to contract our B2B Wallet solution enables the company to take control of its supplier payments strategy, increasing acceptance rates, reducing friction and accessing new revenue streams."

Through this strengthened partnership, Fareportal will be empowered to:

Accelerate next-generation distribution with Amadeus' market-leading technology.

Deepen collaboration with suppliers through a balanced mix of connectivity options.

Bring innovation to market faster in line with evolving industry standards and traveler expectations.

Transform payments by paying suppliers with a wide range of virtual cards.

For travelers, these enhancements mean access to richer content, better fares, and more seamless booking experiences across Fareportal's brands. For the industry, the partnership represents a bold step forward in modernizing the global travel distribution landscape.

About Fareportal:

Fareportal is a New York-based travel technology company that operates a portfolio of consumer travel brands, including CheapOair and OneTravel. Through its proprietary web- and app-based technology and 24/7 concierge services, Fareportal provides travelers with seamless access to over 500 airlines and a broad network of hotel and car rental providers worldwide.

In addition to serving millions of travelers, Fareportal is also a trusted B2B partner, offering white-label backend processing solutions that enable airlines, hotels, and travel providers to scale their booking capabilities efficiently. By combining advanced technology with a human touch, Fareportal ensures that both partners and customers receive personalized support through multiple channels, including online platforms, mobile apps, dedicated phone assistance, and live chat.

With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and strong industry partnerships, Fareportal continues to enhance the travel booking experience for both its partners and travelers worldwide.

About Amadeus:

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It's how travel works better.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com.

