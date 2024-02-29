Fark Turns 25: The Most Under the Radar Viral Launch Platform Continues Bringing Together the Most Relevant, Irrelevant, Topical, Funny and Bizarre Stories

FARK, the iconic internet news aggregator, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Post this

"After years of reading the entire news cycle every day, I've gotten used to a number of tropes in the media (fearmongering, Florida Man, No One Wants to Work Anymore, etc etc)," said Drew Curtis, Founder and CEO of Fark. "However, I am continually surprised at how the universe is never out of new ideas. Not a week goes by where at least one story has me scratching my head and saying 'never seen that one before.' The first 25 years have been a long, weird journey, and I look forward to what the next 25 bring."

In addition to its role in creating viral stories, Fark has also become famous for the diverse range of news it covers. From peculiar and humorous incidents like the Strip Search Phone Scam to complex criminal cases like the infamous Pizza Bomber, Fark has developed a reputation for presenting a mix of funny headline-worthy events that captivate readers from all walks of life.

Powered by humans, aka "Farkers," the Fark audience submits their most interesting news finds and an alternative headline across 10 content categories, including Sports, Business, STEM, Entertainment, Fandom, Food, Politics, and D'awww. Fark generates 25-30 million impressions per month and has sent more than 7 billion outbound clicks to 13 million user-submitted news articles over the last 25 years.

Fark's commitment to delivering engaging and unique content is as strong as ever. With its ability to discover and share stories that capture the zeitgeist, Fark remains a vital component of the online news landscape, continuing to entertain, inform, and spark conversations amongst its loyal community of readers. Largely considered a secret weapon for comedy and late night writers, Fark serves up some of the funniest content on the internet.

Looking back at other sites launched in 1999, Fark continues to be side by side with some of the biggest platforms, including Amazon, Google and eBay/Paypal. Additionally, Reddit, which launched in 2005, has credited Fark as inspiration for their site.

Fark's success and staying power are a direct nod to its founder, owner, and CEO, Drew Curtis. In addition to launching one of the first online news aggregator sites, Drew is an author, former candidate for Governor of Kentucky, and a sought-after speaker (TED Talk, SXSW, Poynter Institute symposiums). With over 1,000 news items submitted by millions of users daily, very little happens in the world that doesn't pass across Drew's desk.

