Farlinium Earns Platinum Status in Qualtrics Network Amid Rapid Growth

Farlinium, a leading experience management consulting firm, has been named a Platinum Partner in the Qualtrics Partner Network, the program's highest recognition tier. This designation places Farlinium among a select group of top-performing global partners, reflecting its deep expertise in implementing and scaling Qualtrics solutions across complex enterprise environments. As a Platinum Partner, Farlinium gains exclusive access to enablement support, technical resources, and strategic collaboration opportunities with Qualtrics, reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor in customer and employee experience transformation. The recognition highlights Farlinium's momentum, operational maturity, and growing influence in the fast-evolving XM market, positioning it as a compelling partner for strategic collaborations and long-term growth opportunities.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farlinium, a leading experience management consulting firm and trusted Qualtrixcs implementation partner, has been named a Platinum Consulting Partner in the Qualtrics Partner Network Program, the program's highest level of recognition.
As organizations double down on customer and employee experience to drive business outcomes, the Qualtrics Partner Network brings together proven firms with the expertise and technical depth required to deliver meaningful impact. Platinum status is awarded to top-tier partners who consistently demonstrate advanced capability, strategic alignment, and measurable success in building and expanding Experience Management (XM) programs.
As a Platinum Partner, Farlinium will continue to deliver high-impact solutions focused on improving customer journeys, optimizing employee engagement, and enabling data-driven decision-making. The firm collaborates closely with Qualtrics to support global enterprises through scalable implementation frameworks, white-glove advisory services, and outcome-focused XM transformation initiatives.
Farlinium is one of a select group of global partners to earn Platinum status, reflecting a track record of success in solving mission-critical business challenges through XM innovation.
Through this partnership, Farlinium will benefit from exclusive access to Qualtrics resources, including advanced training, executive alignment, and roadmap collaboration, enabling it to deepen its capabilities and accelerate value delivery for enterprise clients.
"Being recognized as a Platinum Partner by Qualtrics is both an honor and a strategic milestone," said Farzad Aref, CEO of Farlinium. "It affirms our team's commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients and positions us for continued growth in the XM ecosystem. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Qualtrics to help more organizations unlock the full potential of their customer and employee experiences."
"Today's leading companies prioritize exceptional customer and employee experience, and the Qualtrics Partner Network is critical to scaling the impact of these programs at thousands of organizations globally," said Sean Holcombe, Chief Partner Officer at Qualtrics. "Our partners continually demonstrate proven capabilities and knowledge that allow companies to make every connection count with the people they serve, and we congratulate Farlinium on becoming a Platinum tier Qualtrics Partner."
Media Contact
Farzad Aref, Farlinium, 1 877-208-2233, [email protected], www.farlinium.com
SOURCE Farlinium
