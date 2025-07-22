Farlinium Earns Platinum Status in Qualtrics Network Amid Rapid Growth

"This Platinum partnership sets the stage for accelerated growth and deeper enterprise impact." — Farzad Aref, CEO, Farlinium Post this

As a Platinum Partner, Farlinium will continue to deliver high-impact solutions focused on improving customer journeys, optimizing employee engagement, and enabling data-driven decision-making. The firm collaborates closely with Qualtrics to support global enterprises through scalable implementation frameworks, white-glove advisory services, and outcome-focused XM transformation initiatives.

Farlinium is one of a select group of global partners to earn Platinum status, reflecting a track record of success in solving mission-critical business challenges through XM innovation.

Through this partnership, Farlinium will benefit from exclusive access to Qualtrics resources, including advanced training, executive alignment, and roadmap collaboration, enabling it to deepen its capabilities and accelerate value delivery for enterprise clients.

"Being recognized as a Platinum Partner by Qualtrics is both an honor and a strategic milestone," said Farzad Aref, CEO of Farlinium. "It affirms our team's commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients and positions us for continued growth in the XM ecosystem. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Qualtrics to help more organizations unlock the full potential of their customer and employee experiences."

"Today's leading companies prioritize exceptional customer and employee experience, and the Qualtrics Partner Network is critical to scaling the impact of these programs at thousands of organizations globally," said Sean Holcombe, Chief Partner Officer at Qualtrics. "Our partners continually demonstrate proven capabilities and knowledge that allow companies to make every connection count with the people they serve, and we congratulate Farlinium on becoming a Platinum tier Qualtrics Partner."

