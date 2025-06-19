Farlinium Earns Spot on Inc.'s Prestigious 2025 Best Workplaces Ranking

Experience Management consulting firm recognized for outstanding employee engagement and remote-first culture.
SEMINOLE, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Farlinium, a leading consulting firm specializing in Experience Management (XM), has been named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2025, recognized among just 514 companies nationwide for creating an exceptional workplace culture.
This recognition follows a rigorous employee engagement survey conducted by Inc.'s research partner, Quantum Workplace. Farlinium earned a 91.98 employee engagement score, with zero disengaged employees, and "supportive" was cited as the most common word used to describe the company's culture.
"As a remote-first company, we've built an environment rooted in clarity, collaboration, and care," said Farzad Aref, CEO of Farlinium. "This award reflects the trust we've built within our team and with the global organizations we serve."
In partnership with category-leading technology providers, Farlinium delivers Experience Management (XM) programs that help organizations transform customer and employee signals — from surveys to contact center interactions and operational data — into AI-powered, real-time actions that improve outcomes across the enterprise.
To learn more about Farlinium and its XM approach, visit www.farlinium.com.
Media Contact
Farlinium Communications, Farlinium, 1 8772082233, [email protected], www.farlinium.com
SOURCE Farlinium
Share this article