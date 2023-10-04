Farm to School Frederick Celebrates National Farm to School Month with 'Rooted in Community' Focus

A time to celebrate community connections with local food among students, parents, families, farmers, schools, businesses, institutions, and community organizations

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- October is National Farm to School Month, a time to celebrate community connections with local food among students, parents, families, farmers, schools, businesses, institutions, and community organizations. Farm to School Frederick (F2S) is thrilled to invite everyone to join in on activities and take part in the 'Rooted in Community: Growing Stronger, Together' initiative. A month filled with exciting events and activities that will highlight the organization's commitment to fostering strong community bonds and promoting local, healthy food choices among Frederick County's youth.

Throughout October, F2S Frederick will be in full swing, offering a diverse range of events and initiatives that embody the 'Rooted in Community: Growing Stronger, Together' spirit. With the generous support of recent community grant awards and valuable partnerships with local businesses, F2S has broadened its Local Harvest For Growing Minds nutrition education programming beyond the classroom.

One exciting highlight on the calendar includes pumpkin-themed preschool lessons, which will be conducted in collaboration with participating Frederick County Public Schools. Additionally, the organization is proud to be participating in the 'Elementary Explorers' program, set to take place at the Urbana Regional Library, providing hands-on learning experiences for elementary school students eager to explore the world of local agriculture.

Furthermore, Farm to School Frederick is spearheading a 'Crunch for Learning' initiative, a fundraising effort aimed at sourcing locally grown apples to serve as enticing learning incentives for students. By engaging in this initiative, F2S not only celebrates the delicious flavors of our region but also empowers youth with the knowledge and enthusiasm to make healthy food choices.

Stay tuned for a full calendar of events and opportunities to join us throughout October as we grow stronger together, nurturing the roots of our vibrant community.

Farm to School Frederick (F2S) is on a mission to make locally grown, highly nutritious food available to all Frederick County Maryland residents. This mission is conducted through partnerships and collaborations with dedicated farmers, schools, community members, businesses, organizations, and institutions who share the common goal of supporting the health and well-being of all residents. Our focus is on education, public health, procurement, equity, access, food recovery, and environmental stewardship. To find out more information or support F2S by volunteering, donations, and/or sponsorships, please visit http://www.f2sfrederick.org or email [email protected].

