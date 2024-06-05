Farm to School Frederick Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Feeding the Hungry grant increases access to nutritious food; provides nutrition education

FREDERICK, Md., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farm to School Frederick (F2S) has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help nourish neighbors experiencing hunger. The Feeding the Hungry grant supports community feeding partners by helping neighbors increase their access to nutritious food and providing nutrition education to eliminate health risks for those experiencing food insecurity.

This grant will significantly support the launch of a mobile market, advancing F2S's mission to increase access to fresh food and provide nutrition education across Frederick County. This initiative aims to address food insecurity by improving access to fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables for underserved communities. With this grant, F2S is taking crucial steps toward ensuring that every resident in Frederick County has access to nutritious food. The mobile market will bring high-quality, affordable produce directly to the communities that need it most, including schools, senior centers and community events.

In Frederick County, Md., 1 in 10 residents faces food insecurity with more than 15,000 children and 11% of adults aged 60 and older at risk of going hungry. High-need populations often have lower intakes of fruits and vegetables, leading to increased rates of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, obesity and certain cancers. This project supports fostering healthier lifestyles and empowering the community through education and access to fresh produce ultimately reducing nutrition insecurity.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $18.9 million in grants.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $18.9 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit http://www.foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds.

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its 'Count on me' culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 23 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1.2 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

