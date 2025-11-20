Farm2Fork Responds to Cloned Meat Entering Canadian Food Supply Company Says Customer Backlash Is Strong and Confirms It Will Not Sell Cloned Meat

In response to national coverage indicating that cloned meat may enter the Canadian food supply without labeling or pre-market review, Farm2Fork is issuing a clear position: the company will not sell cloned meat under any circumstances.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to national coverage indicating that cloned meat may enter the Canadian food supply without labeling or pre-market review, Farm2Fork is issuing a clear position: the company will not sell cloned meat under any circumstances. Farm2Fork reports a surge in customer concern over the past week, with many Canadians expressing strong disapproval of the federal government's approach and voicing concerns over transparency, safety oversight, and consumer choice.

"Our customers are deeply troubled by the idea that cloned meat could be introduced without clear labeling," said Derek Firth, Owner at Farm2Fork. "We agree. Consumers deserve full transparency, especially when new technologies intersect with the food system."

The company emphasizes:

No cloned meat in its supply chain, now or in the future

Support for mandatory labeling of cloned or cloning-derived products

Farm2Fork states that customer sentiment has been "overwhelmingly aligned" around one central concern: Canadians want to know what they are feeding their families. "We want to be unequivocal: Farm2Fork will never sold cloned meat, does not support the practice," said Firth.

About Farm2Fork

Farm2Fork is a Canadian direct-to-consumer food company specializing in ethically raised premium quality meat and seafood. The company partners exclusively with Canadian family farms that prioritize animal welfare, regenerative practices, and full transparency.

Farm2Fork, Farm2Fork, 1 (888) 509-1164, [email protected], www.farm2forkdelivery.ca

