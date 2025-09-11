Farmer Lee Jones to Speak at Climate Week NYC Opening Ceremony on Regenerative Farming and Protecting Natural Resources

"We remain mindful of our responsibility to Lake Erie, whose vitality makes our crops so distinctive and deeply rooted in place." - Farmer Lee Jones Post this

The Chef's Garden has become a leader in regenerative agriculture, supplying a vast array of vegetables, herbs, microgreens, and edible flowers to some of the most renowned chefs in the U.S. and around the world. Every crop is grown with a commitment to soil health, biodiversity, and long-term sustainability.

"We farm in ways that are regenerative and innovative, investing in green energy through biofuels, wind, and solar power, supported by our own grid for colder months," Farmer Jones explains. "Most importantly, we remain mindful of our responsibility to Lake Erie, whose vitality makes our crops so distinctive and deeply rooted in place."

Farmer Lee Jones will take part in the panel When the (Mississippi) River Runs Low – Why Climate Connects Us All, alongside Dr. Brad Bark (Mayor of Muscatine, Iowa) and Melisa Logan (Mayor of Blytheville, Arkansas). The panel will be moderated by former Governor Bill Ritter Jr. (Colorado), President and Chair of the Board of The Climate Group for North America.

Event Details

What: Opening Ceremony of Climate Week NYC - Panel Discussion featuring Farmer Lee Jones

When: Monday, September 22, 2025, 9:55am - 10:20am EST

Where: The Glasshouse, 660 12th Avenue (West Side Highway) between 48th and 49th Streets, New York, NY 10019 - Orange Room, 6th Floor

More Information: www.climateweeknyc.com

About Us: The Chef's Garden is a family-owned regenerative farm that aims to offer the most flavorful and nutritious vegetables, herbs, and microgreens to culinary professionals and home cooks. For over 40 years, The Chef's Garden has supplied some of the world's finest chefs and restaurants. Now, through The Chef's Garden at Home, the same delicious ingredients are available to home cooks in the United States to use and enjoy, delivered directly to their homes. The Chef's Garden mission is to grow exceptional vegetables, care for each other and the land, and inspire a vegetable-forward future.

https://www.chefs-garden.com | Facebook: TheChefsGarden | Instagram: @thechefsgarden_ohio

Media Contact

Angela Moore, The Chef's Garden, 1 646-508-3743, [email protected], https://chefs-garden.com/

SOURCE The Chef's Garden