Farmers Markets of Napa Valley Announces Launch and Regional Initiative

"By working together, we can elevate awareness of Napa Valley's California Certified Farmers Markets, support the farmers and small businesses that participate in them, and make it easier for residents and visitors to shop locally." - Cara Mae Wooledge, Executive Director of Napa Farmers Market Post this

At the center of the initiative is FarmersMarketsofNV.org, a new website that serves as the region's central resource for discovering Napa Valley's farmers markets, with market locations, hours, seasonal schedules, vendor highlights, and information about the farmers, food producers, and artisans who make each market unique.

"The Farmers Markets of Napa Valley collaboration began with a shared vision to strengthen local agriculture and create stronger connections between our communities and the people who grow our food," said Cara Mae Wooledge, Executive Director of Napa Farmers Market. "By working together, we can elevate awareness of Napa Valley's California Certified Farmers Markets, support the farmers and small businesses that participate in them, and make it easier for residents and visitors to shop locally."

The collaboration was developed through a successful grant award from the USDA Farmers Market Promotion Program, which supports direct producer-to-consumer marketing opportunities and helps strengthen local and regional food systems. Through the grant, participating markets are expanding outreach, increasing public awareness, and showcasing the farmers, growers, food producers, artisans, and small businesses that are central to Napa Valley's agricultural economy.

Together, the six participating markets provide year-round and seasonal opportunities to shop directly from local farmers and producers. Visitors will find farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, artisan foods, honey, prepared foods, handcrafted goods, and other locally made products while experiencing the vibrant community atmosphere that makes each market a destination.

The participating Farmers Markets of Napa Valley locations include:

Napa Farmers Market (year-round)

Kaiser Napa Farmers Market (year-round)

Yountville Farmers Market (May–October)

St. Helena Farmers Market (May–October)

Farmstead Farmers Market (November–April)

Calistoga Farmers Market (year-round)

For more information, market schedules, and locations, visit FarmersMarketsofNV.org.

About Farmers Markets of Napa Valley

Farmers Markets of Napa Valley is a collaborative initiative connecting six California Certified Farmers Markets throughout Napa County. Created through funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers Market Promotion Program, the partnership supports local agriculture, small family farms, and the farmers, growers, food producers, artisans, and local businesses that make Napa County's farmers markets an important part of the region's agricultural heritage. For more information, visit FarmersMarketsofNV.org or follow @farmersmarketsofnv on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Ashley Nicole Teplin, Studio 707 for Farmers Markets of Napa Valley, 1 707.287.9727, [email protected], farmersmarketsofnv.org

SOURCE Farmers Markets of Napa Valley