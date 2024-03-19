Farmhouse Vineyards Introduces "The Observer" Wine Commemorating the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Farmhouse Vineyards is offering the most authentic and intimate Eclipse Experience in the Texas Hill Country. After seven years of celestial planning, Farmhouse Vineyards is releasing its 2017 The Observer, a limited-production wine made with grapes harvested on August 21, 2017, when the last total solar eclipse temporarily bathed the vineyard in darkness. A limited amount of this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon wine will be released for the Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience at the Farmhouse Vineyards Marketplace in Johnson City, Texas on April 8, 2024.
JOHNSON CITY, Texas, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farmhouse Vineyards is offering the most authentic and intimate Eclipse Experience in the Texas Hill Country. After seven years of celestial planning, Farmhouse Vineyards is releasing its 2017 The Observer, a limited-production wine made with grapes harvested on August 21, 2017, when the last total solar eclipse temporarily bathed the vineyard in darkness. A limited amount of this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon wine will be released for the Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience at the Farmhouse Vineyards Marketplace in Johnson City, Texas on April 8, 2024.
During the last Solar Eclipse in August 2017, the grapes for The Observer were hand-harvested from the Crookshouse Block in the Texas High Plains. This red wine blend, made with 39% Grenache, 10% Syrah, and 51% Mourvèdre, was bottled four years later, in July 2021. The Observer was further bottled aged for three years in preparation for this special celestial event. Only 16 cases were produced and will be sold exclusively to VIP ticket holders for the Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience.
"We have quite literally corked time in a bottle," says Katy Jane Seaton co-owner of Farmhouse Vineyards. "As farmers, the lunar rhythms influence the timing of our cultivation practices. This incredibly unique wine, The Observer, captures a distinctly singular moment in time with the grapes harvested in the moon shadow of a total solar eclipse. There simply couldn't be a more special wine to uncork during this year's total solar eclipse."
Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience
The Farmhouse Vineyards Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience will be an awe-inspiring event to view the 100% path of totality of the Solar Eclipse. In addition to exclusive wine releases, the event features live music by The Gullyjumpers, shopping from local vendors at the vibrant marketplace, games for all ages, and delicious bites from "The Jittery Biscuit" food truck onsite.
- When: Monday, April 8, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
- Where: Farmhouse Vineyards Marketplace, 402 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636
- Tickets:
- VIP "The Observer" Experience tickets include a bottle of the once-in-a-lifetime 2017 The Observer wine, access for two to the VIP viewing area, live music, two eclipse viewing glasses, a VIP tasting of exclusive wines from the Farmhouse Vineyards library, 20% off all wine purchases parking, two food vouchers for the onsite food truck, and two commemorative keepsake wine glasses.
- General Admissions tickets include three bottles of the exclusive "Come and See It" white wine, access for two to the lawn viewing area (until capacity is reached), access to the onsite food truck, access to their Gypsy Trailer Bar, live music, and two eclipse viewing glasses. Walk-ups are encouraged.
About Farmhouse Vineyards
Farmhouse Vineyards is owned and operated by two pairs of brothers and sisters-in-law, each member bringing a different personality to the company. The Seaton's & Furgeson's are comprised of eight generations currently farming 7,000 acres of cotton, peanuts, black-eyed peas, hemp, melons, pumpkins, various grains, Dorper sheep & premium Texas wine grapes. Farmhouse Vineyards has two locations, one in the Texas High Plains and one in Texas Hill Country. For more information, visit https://www.farmhousevineyard.com/ and connect with the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
