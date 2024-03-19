Farmhouse Vineyards Introduces "The Observer" Wine Commemorating the 2024 Solar Eclipse

We have quite literally corked time in a bottle. As farmers, the lunar rhythms influence the timing of our cultivation practices. This incredibly unique wine, The Observer, captures a distinctly singular moment in time with the grapes harvested in the moon shadow of a total solar eclipse. Post this

"We have quite literally corked time in a bottle," says Katy Jane Seaton co-owner of Farmhouse Vineyards. "As farmers, the lunar rhythms influence the timing of our cultivation practices. This incredibly unique wine, The Observer, captures a distinctly singular moment in time with the grapes harvested in the moon shadow of a total solar eclipse. There simply couldn't be a more special wine to uncork during this year's total solar eclipse."

Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

The Farmhouse Vineyards Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience will be an awe-inspiring event to view the 100% path of totality of the Solar Eclipse. In addition to exclusive wine releases, the event features live music by The Gullyjumpers, shopping from local vendors at the vibrant marketplace, games for all ages, and delicious bites from "The Jittery Biscuit" food truck onsite.

When: Monday, April 8, 2024 , beginning at 10:00 a.m.

, beginning at Where: Farmhouse Vineyards Marketplace, 402 E Main St, Johnson City, TX 78636

78636 Tickets:

VIP "The Observer" Experience tickets include a bottle of the once-in-a-lifetime 2017 The Observer wine, access for two to the VIP viewing area, live music, two eclipse viewing glasses, a VIP tasting of exclusive wines from the Farmhouse Vineyards library, 20% off all wine purchases parking, two food vouchers for the onsite food truck, and two commemorative keepsake wine glasses. General Admissions tickets include three bottles of the exclusive "Come and See It" white wine, access for two to the lawn viewing area (until capacity is reached), access to the onsite food truck, access to their Gypsy Trailer Bar, live music, and two eclipse viewing glasses. Walk-ups are encouraged.



About Farmhouse Vineyards

Farmhouse Vineyards is owned and operated by two pairs of brothers and sisters-in-law, each member bringing a different personality to the company. The Seaton's & Furgeson's are comprised of eight generations currently farming 7,000 acres of cotton, peanuts, black-eyed peas, hemp, melons, pumpkins, various grains, Dorper sheep & premium Texas wine grapes. Farmhouse Vineyards has two locations, one in the Texas High Plains and one in Texas Hill Country. For more information, visit https://www.farmhousevineyard.com/ and connect with the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact

Matt McGinnis, Big Thirst Marketing, 1 5128098712, [email protected], https://bigthirst.com/

