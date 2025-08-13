Farm's Elite Ranked in the Top 1% of Inc. 5000's List of Fastest- Growing Private Companies in America

"Inc. 5000's recognition is a testament to the significant growth of our comprehensive, diversified suite of premium-quality oil solutions, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum." Matteo Santoni, Chief Executive Officer at Farm's Elite. Post this

"It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000's list," said Matteo Santoni, Chief Executive Officer at Farm's Elite. "Since we started the Company in 2021, we have made meaningful strides in expanding our production and distribution capabilities through strategic partnerships around the world. These transactions have allowed us to enhance our offerings and the way in which we support the global food manufacturing supply chain, while becoming an even stronger partner to our stakeholders. Inc. 5000's recognition is a testament to the significant growth of our comprehensive, diversified suite of premium-quality oil solutions, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum."

Farm's Elite's growth has been powered by the shift in U.S. consumer preferences toward healthier cooking oils. Avocado oil has rapidly become the preferred choice among food manufacturers seeking alternatives to traditional seed oils. As a trusted supplier of bulk avocado oil, Farm's Elite has been uniquely positioned to meet this rising demand, helping its customers develop better-for-you products that align with evolving consumer habits.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Farm's Elite

Through its premier global bulk production and distribution capabilities, and private label services, Farm's Elite offers its customers and partners a comprehensive, diversified suite of premium-quality oil solutions. Farm's Elite plays an essential role in supporting the global food service and manufacturing supply chain, bringing its global expertise and prioritizing quality, innovation, and efficiency in every aspect of its operations. To learn more, please visit www.farmselite.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

More information about the Inc. 5000 ranking at: www.inc.com/inc5000

