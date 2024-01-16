FarmTek Announces 15% Off Some Of Their Most Popular ClearSpan Structures

FarmTek is celebrating the new year with an incredible sale on a selection of best-selling buildings. Customers have the potential to save big on their purchase with a discount of 15% when they use code FWPB241 at checkout. Post this

Customers will have to act fast if they want to take advantage of these remarkable savings. The sale has already begun and only lasts through January 24th. Order with a ClearSpan Specialist by calling 1.866.643.1010 or view the full line of sale buildings on FarmTek.com.

The sale extends to five different buildings in a variety of sizes, providing customers with a wide selection to choose from. Included in the sale are the ClearSpan Freestanding Building, ClearSpan Econoline Freestanding Building, ClearSpan Pony Wall Building, ClearSpan SolarGuard Storage Building and the ClearSpan SolarGuard Round Style Storage Master Building. The most compact structure measures 12' wide by 20' long, while customers looking to maximize their usable space can choose from larger buildings up to 30' wide by 100' long.

These versatile buildings offer an exceptional storage solution for every industry and can suit any commercial or residential application. Highlighted by features like wide-open interiors, triple-galvanized steel framing and durable poly covers, they can be used to house cars, boats, tractors, hay, grain, sand, salt and more year-round, ensuring reliable protection from the elements.

FarmTek has been the leading supplier of agricultural materials and building solutions for over 40 years. Through ClearSpan, FarmTek is able to provide customers with economical, yet high-quality structures that are built to last for years to come.

To take advantage of this special offer, customers can call 1.866.643.1010 to order with a ClearSpan Specialist or order online at FarmTek.com.

*Maximum discount is capped at $2,500.

