Faro Health Wins DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2023 with Focus on Reducing Patient and Site Burden

Faro Health had six minutes to present how they are solving problems in clinical trials in front of 13 judges representing R&D executives, patient advocates, and life science investors.

"Faro Health uses comprehensive real-world data to optimize protocol development and feasibility of execution, taking into consideration the burden on patient participation and the time required by the clinical research site staff to participate and complete the clinical trial," said Bert Hartog, PhD, MSc, Senior Director, Janssen Clinical Innovation, Janssen Research & Development and 2023 DPHARM Idol Disrupt judge.

Faro Health had strong competition from the other DPHARM Idol Disrupt contenders:

Narrativa, represented by Jennifer Bittinger , President

, President Eko Health, represented by Chris Economos , VP, Life Sciences

, VP, Life Sciences Phesi, represented by Gen Li, PhD, MBA, Founder and President

Readout AI, represented by Matt Michelson , PhD, Co-Founder and CEO

, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO Nurocor, represented by Maria Perkinson , SVP, Process and Technology Optimization

"Helping produce clinical trials that take into consideration the needs of pharma companies, patients and investigational site staff will hopefully result in getting medications quicker, to the patients who need them," said Mark Travers, PhD, MBA, VP, Head of GCTO, Regions and Regional Operations, Merck, and 2023 DPHARM Idol Disrupt judge.

The DPHARM Idol Disrupt 2023 judges were:

Esther Dyson , Founder, Wellville

, Founder, Wellville Jennifer Levin Carter , MD, MPH, MBA, Venture Partner, Sandbox Industries

, MD, MPH, MBA, Venture Partner, Sandbox Industries Cindy Geoghegan , Patient Advocate

, Patient Advocate Yusuf Ghadiali , Executive Director, Global Clinical Operations & Planning, Daiichi Sankyo

, Executive Director, Global Clinical Operations & Planning, Daiichi Sankyo Bert Hartog , PhD, MSc, Senior Director, Janssen Clinical Innovation, Janssen Research & Development

, PhD, MSc, Senior Director, Janssen Clinical Innovation, Janssen Research & Development Andrea Jackson , MBA, Director, Northpond Ventures

, MBA, Director, Northpond Ventures Hassan Kadhim , Head of Clinical Trial Business Capabilities, BMS

, Head of Clinical Trial Business Capabilities, BMS Nuwan Kurukulasuriya , PhD, Global Vice President, Medical Affairs, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

, PhD, Global Vice President, Medical Affairs, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease Matt W. Maddox , AVP, Eli Lilly

, AVP, Eli Lilly Siân Ratcliffe, PhD, SVP, Head of Global Clinical Operations, Analytics, Technology & Data Sciences, Biogen

Doug Schantz , SVP, Clinical Operations, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

, SVP, Clinical Operations, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Mark Travers , PhD, MBA, VP, Head of GCTO, Regions and Regional Operations, Merck

, PhD, MBA, VP, Head of GCTO, Regions and Regional Operations, Merck Taylor Uttley , Head of Strategy and Operations, Data Strategy and Solutions, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About DPHARM:

DPHARM® offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear senior clinical operation executives and innovative thought leaders report on the latest innovations to modernize clinical trials. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Janssen, who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program.

About The Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that brings key people together to share and exchange ideas and information on how to get therapeutics to patients faster. We continue to examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common, patient-centered goals. Each of our key research areas – Clinical Trial Innovation, Patients as Partners, R&D Leadership, Immuno-Oncology, Drug Delivery and Clinical Research as a Care Option – has a dedicated conference, quarterly newsletter and podcasts.

