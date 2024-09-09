Fascinating Perspective on the Meaning of Christ's Last Spoken Words on the Cross

"While people have the right to choose their own path, no one has the right to pervert and twist the truth to accommodate themselves." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Rev. Baker said, "An ever-growing concern for how God, Jesus Christ, history and the gospel itself are being distorted in today's world to accommodate small groups people who want to do away with the very idea of God, sin, the Ten Commandments and any other boundaries that would constrain the ever-growing desires of people to fulfill their every appetite. While people have the right to choose their own path, no one has the right to pervert and twist the truth to accommodate themselves."

Rev. William Baker, also the author of What Should We Do Now, was born and raised in New York City, and holds several advanced degrees. He is semi-retired and currently resides in North Carolina. Rev. Baker is an unwavering advocate for unity in the body of Christ. In his 34 years of pastoral ministry and 22 years of involvement in Christian higher education, he has never seen a more confusing array of ideas being promoted by some about who Jesus Christ really is or what He was able to accomplish for His followers on the cross of Calvary. Rev. Baker is blessed to have 5 children, 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His hobbies include golf, woodworking and writing.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. "It Is Finished": Powerful Words That Span Time and Eternity is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Rev. William Baker, Salem Author Services, (703) 731-4258, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press