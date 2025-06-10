Fashion & Entertainment Lawyer Danielle Garno Departs BigLaw to Join DEMC, Focusing on Legal Innovation and Brand Strategy

"This chapter is about practicing law with intention," Garno added. "I'm partnering with brands and building tools that reflect where the industry is headed." Post this

"This move represents more than a firm change — it's a redefinition of how I want to practice law," said Garno. "My clients need brand-aligned legal strategies that meet the pace of culture. DEMC gives me the freedom to do just that."

Garno has represented globally recognized brands and organizations across fashion, entertainment, and sports industries. Her career portfolio includes clients such as TKO Group Holdings (WWE, UFC, Professional Bull Riders), Fanatics, Retrofête, Gucci, Havaianas, David Yurman, Richemont (Cartier, Panerai, Montblanc, IWC Schaffhausen), William Morris Endeavor (WME), IMG and The Miss Universe Organization – underscoring her breadth and versatility across luxury, talent, and global entertainment sectors.

"We are thrilled to have Danielle join our team," said George Daniel, Managing Partner of DEMC. "Danielle brings a wealth of dynamic experience in the fashion and entertainment industries that will be instrumental in serving our clients' needs."

Beyond her legal practice, Garno leads multiple ventures at the intersection of law and technology.

Garno is Chief Legal Officer of My Ascend AI, a community-focused agentic AI platform and its legal product, Amicus Pro, a legal tech platform for direct access to institutional knowledge and internal collaboration. She also co-founded Être: The Attorney Brand Masterclass, a coaching program for lawyers focused on visibility, authority, and growth.

In addition to her client and platform work, Garno teaches in the Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law LLM program at the University of Miami School of Law.

"This chapter is about practicing law with intention," she added. "I'm partnering with brands and building tools that reflect where the industry is headed."

About Daniel, Ebeling, Maccia & Cohen (DEMC)

Daniel, Ebeling, Maccia & Cohen (DEMC) is a boutique sports and entertainment law firm delivering high-level legal counsel through a distributed, entrepreneurial model. Founded by a network of attorneys with executive experience in professional sports, entertainment, and tech, DEMC provides agile, client-centric service tailored to the modern business landscape. With professionals across the U.S. and internationally, the firm advises on litigation, commercial transactions, brand strategy, and cross-sector innovation. For more information, visit demclaw.com.

