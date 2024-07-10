Fashion mogul Renzo Rosso: winemaking is challenging but also an escape from demands of modern life

The luxury fashion business is very close to the wine world. I have been able to bring my creative expertise to rebranding the winery and remodeling the bottle, as well as enhancing the hospitality offering and investing in technology. Post this

He continued: "The fashion world is fast moving and constantly evolving. Wine is different because you have to wait for the harvest and then production and maturation before you can really say that you have made a beautiful wine."

He concluded: "The incredible contrast between winemaking and the modern world, where everything, the technology and social media, is so fast, is what makes wine so fantastic."

The Italian fashion entrepreneur is a long-standing friend of the Italian Wine Podcast, having been one of the first guests to appear on the show back in 2018 (Italian Wine Podcast Episode 14) when he spoke about his childhood, career in fashion and his wine venture, Diesel Farm winery.

The full interview will be available from 13 July 2024 at http://www.italianwinepodcast.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

About: The Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2000 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 6 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise on the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

Media Contact

Italian Wine Podcast Media Team, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, 0458101447, [email protected], https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/

SOURCE The Italian Wine Podcast